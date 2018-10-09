CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Who Made Anti-Gay Slurs, Makes False Claim About Clarence Thomas

Collins was mocked for saying Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was accused of sexual assault. That is false.

CNN White House reporter Kaitlan Collins — who’s under fire for tweeting homophobic slurs — falsely claimed that U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas had been accused of sexual assault.

Collins made the misstatement while covering the ceremonial swearing-in of new Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh on October 8.

The Boston Herald‘s Tom Shattuck called out Collins’ egregious error on Twitter, but neither CNN nor Collins have issued a correction over her factual error.

“Incredible,” Shattuck tweeted. “Kaitlin Collins of CNN reports that Clarence Thomas was accused of sexual assault. No producer catches it, nor any colleagues. No correction Brian Stelter? I’m not even suggesting maliciousness but where is everyone?”

Clarence Thomas Was Not Accused Of Sexual Assault

For the record, Clarence Thomas was accused of sexual harassment — not sexual assault — in 1991 by Anita Hill, one of his former subordinates at the U.S. Department of Education and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Despite the allegations, Thomas was eventually confirmed to the Supreme Court.

There is a huge difference between sexual harassment and assault, so many on Twitter were stunned that CNN and Kaitlan Collins let the fake news stand uncorrected.

One viewer wrote, “Kaitlan Collins reported that Clarence Thomas was accused of ‘sexual assault.’ It was sexual harassment, Kaitlin. I hope you and CNN aren’t sued for slander. I know it’s exciting for you to get airtime. But, at least be accurate.”

Incredible. Kaitlin Collins of @CNN reports that Clarence Thomas was accused of sexual assault. No producer catches it, nor any colleagues. No correction. @brianstelter ? I’m not even suggesting maliciousness but where is everyone? pic.twitter.com/yT8QKtdr0Z — Tom Shattuck (@tomshattuck) October 9, 2018

@kaitlancollins reported that Clarence Thomas was accused of “sexual assault.” It was sexual harassment Kaitlin. I hope you and @cnn aren’t sued for slander. I know it’s exciting for you to get airtime. But, at least be accurate. — Yochi (@Yochi3100) October 8, 2018

@kaitlancollins NB: Clarence Thomas was not charged with “sexual assault” as you said live on @CNN at 7:36pEDT. He was charged with sexual harassment. Big difference. I’m not fan of CT but fair is fair. — Ted David (@teddavid) October 8, 2018

The previous day, Collins was blasted after incendiary tweets from 2011 were unearthed where Kaitlan repeatedly used the anti-gay slur “f*g,” and complained that she might end up with a lesbian roommate.

Conservatives noted that Kaitlan and CNN — which routinely hammer Republican politicians and public figures over decades-old tweets, comments, and high school yearbook postings — tried to brush Collins’ anti-gay slurs under the rug.

Now you know why @JoyAnnReid got a pass for her bigoted posts and then her lies about it: CNN stood down so not to get heat when same stuff are found by their own. “Journalists/Reporters” who expose “truth” also said nothing fearing MSNBC – and now CNN – will blacklist them. — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) October 7, 2018

After heavy backlash, Collins apologized for her anti-gay posts, chalking it up to “immaturity.”

Kaitlan tweeted: “When I was in college, I used ignorant language in a few tweets to my friends. It was immature but it doesn’t represent the way I feel at all. I regret it and apologize.”

When I was in college, I used ignorant language in a few tweets to my friends. It was immature but it doesn’t represent the way I feel at all. I regret it and apologize. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 7, 2018

Meanwhile, Collins has not commented on snarky articles she wrote in 2014 where she fat-shamed Democratic Senator Barbara Mikulski and mocked her appearance.

CNN hired @KaitlanCollins to be their White House "reporter" knowing that she wrote degrading articles about women's appearances. I don't want to hear another word from CNN about Trump's comments when they hire someone that wrote this:https://t.co/2BMJqWc48r cc: @CNNPR pic.twitter.com/tVPS4hg7Hs — Mindy Robinson ???????? (@iheartmindy) October 8, 2018

Ted Koppel to CNN: ‘You’d Be Lost Without Donald Trump!’

CNN’s ratings have lagged far behind rival cable network Fox News for the past 22 years. Last week, CNN was excoriated by veteran journalist Ted Koppel, as the Inquisitr reported.

Koppel — a former ABC News anchor and winner of 25 Emmy Awards — said CNN loves to attack President Donald Trump around the clock because it desperately needs him to boost its saggy ratings.

“You can’t do without Donald Trump,” Koppel told CNN pundit Brian Stelter. “You would be lost without Donald Trump! CNN’s ratings would be in the toilet without Donald Trump.”