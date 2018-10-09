WWE News: Sting Says He Had ‘So Many Ideas’ For Potential ‘WrestleMania’ Match Vs. Undertaker

The WWE Hall of Famer added that he doesn't blame Seth Rollins for the career-ending injury he suffered at WWE's 'Night of Champions' pay-per-view in 2015.

In the years before wrestling legend Sting finally signed with WWE — after representing rivals such as WCW and TNA in the decades prior — many fans were hoping that he would soon get to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania.

While Sting did join WWE late in 2014, and played a key role in storylines for the next year or so, fans never got to see that “dream match” due to what turned out to be a career-ending injury suffered in a match against Seth Rollins at Night of Champions in 2015. In a recent interview, Sting admitted that he was indeed hoping and pushing for a WrestleMania match against The Undertaker prior to his injury.

In a recent interview with veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter on his podcast, The Apter Chat, Sting looked back at the rampant rumors that suggested that he and The Undertaker were due to meet at WrestleMania for a long-awaited “dream match,” as recapped by Wrestling Inc. While Sting admitted that he isn’t sure how The Undertaker felt about the possibility of the match taking place, he added that he was very hopeful that he’d get a chance to face the “Deadman” at WWE’s biggest pay-per-view of the year — preferably as his farewell match before retiring.

Sting then recalled how the injury that he suffered against Seth Rollins at Night of Champions in 2015 put the kibosh on the many ideas that he had for his potential WrestleMania match against The Undertaker. According to the 59-year-old wrestler, the ideas that he had were good enough to “rock everybody” in the audience and in the WWE locker room.

“I think that if I could have made it through that last match with Seth, I was really going to push hard to see if I could get that WrestleMania [program] with Taker,” said Sting, per quotes published by Wrestling Inc.

“I had so many ideas that developed over a couple of decades based on his character and my character and some of the ideas I had in my head. Someday, someone’s going to do some pretty cool stuff like that with characters that are similar, and it all has to do with sleight of hand, and special effects, and holograms.”

Regarding the spinal injury that ended his career three years ago at Night of Champions, Sting said that he never blamed Rollins for what happened. Sting stressed that the injury was a “freak accident” that he, himself, was responsible for. Sting was not able to make a proper landing on the mat during the fateful move sequence with Rollins.

Despite beginning his wrestling career in the 1980s, it was only at the 2014 Survivor Series that Sting made his WWE debut. There, he began a storyline with Triple H which culminated in a match at WrestleMania 31 in March of 2015. After losing the match against Triple H, Sting made select appearances on WWE television until Night of Champions that September. Following his injury, he ended months of speculation by officially announcing his retirement during his WWE Hall of Fame induction speech in April of 2016.