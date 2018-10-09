Michael Avenatti Warns Donald Trump Jr.: ‘You Will Be Indicted’

"They don’t have silver spoons or gold toilets in the joint. Buckle up, Buttercup."

Michael Avenatti, the attorney who represents Trump accuser Stormy Daniels as well as a woman who has accused Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, warned Donald Trump Jr. Tuesday that he (Trump Jr.) will soon be indicted and going to prison.

As The Hill reports, Avenatti and the oldest son of the 45th president started beefing on Twitter on Tuesday morning. It appears to have begun with Trump Jr., who joked about former Representative Anthony Weiner. The former Democrat congressman from New York has been in federal prison since November 2017 for sending nude photos to a minor, and is likely to be released soon.

Trump Jr. jokingly suggested on Twitter that Avenatti and Weiner should run for president together in 2020, spelling Avenatti’s name wrong in the process. He also failed to remember that his father, Donald Trump Sr., donated to Weiner’s campaigns in both 2007 and 2010.

“Who else is excited about Avanetti/Weiner 2020? It’s gonna be Carlos Dangerous.”

NOTE: “Carlos Dangerous” is a reference to “Carlos Danger,” a fake name Weiner used in his exploits.

Avenatti wasn’t going to brook having Donald Trump Jr. level jokes at him about someone getting out of federal prison. In a tweet of his own, he fired back.

“If I were you, the last thing I would be doing is referencing other people getting out of federal prison. Because after you are indicted, you will likely be passing them on your way in. BTW, they don’t have silver spoons or gold toilets in the joint. Buckle up Buttercup.”

The Democratic backlash against celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti https://t.co/Rh1B1XmFNA pic.twitter.com/q3GnBDFAPU — The Hill (@thehill) October 9, 2018

As Hill Reporter writer Ed Krassenstein notes, Avenatti didn’t mention any specific crimes for which he thinks Trump Jr. may be indicted. But there are several ongoing investigations in which the 40-year-old’s name has come up, including the Mueller investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 election, as well as multiple investigations into the Trump Organization going on in New York City and New York State.

As of this writing, Trump Jr. has not been named as a suspect in any crimes. Further, he has stated that he is “not worried” about being charged with any crimes as a result of the Mueller probe or any other ongoing probes.

As for Avenatti, the notion that he may run for president in 2020, though referenced by Trump Jr. from a place of humor, isn’t all that far-fetched. The Stormy Daniels attorney has “not ruled out” a run for president at some point in the future.