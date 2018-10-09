Fox News’ Andrew Napolitano Slams Trump For Calling Kavanaugh Accusations ‘A Hoax’

Fox News contributor Andrew Napolitano attacked President Trump for partisan comments in response to the accusations against Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh.

Andrew Napolitano, a senior judicial analyst for conservative news station Fox News, blasted the President for calling the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh “a hoax,” according to the Huffington Post.

During an appearance on the president’s favorite TV network on Tuesday, Napolitano spoke out against what he saw as aggressive, partisan rhetoric on “Fox and Friends.”

“I do not think the best thing that was said was ‘evil’ or ‘hoax,’ and I honestly wish that the president and his people would get past that,” Napolitano said on President Trump’s favorite show.

“The Supreme Court does not have an army to enforce its rulings. Its rulings depend upon the intellectual legitimacy of the manner in which the rulings are given, from whom they are given,” He continued. “They really have some work to do to patch up the divisions that exist in the public mind. These divisions don’t exist in reality in the court.”

The comments in question came on Monday night when the President apologized to Kavanaugh “on behalf of our nation” for “the pain and suffering” the nominee and his family had to endure in the aftermath of his nomination to the highest court in the land.

Kavanaugh was narrowly confirmed by a 50-48 margin on Saturday, making this nomination one of the most contentious nominations processes ever due to the multiple accusations of sexual assault against him by multiple women.

One of those women, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee about her recollection of a 1982 party where she alleges that a then-17-year-old Brett Kavanaugh and friend Mark Judge attempted drunkenly sexually assault her.

Kavanaugh denied all of the allegations, telling the committee, “I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone. Not in high school, not in college, not ever.”

The President initially supported Ford after her testimony, calling her testimony “credible,” before he attacked her in front of supporters in Mississipi, mocking her recollection according to CNN.

“I had one beer. Well, do you think it was — nope, it was one beer,” Trump said, mimicking Ford’s testimony.

“How did you get home? I don’t remember. How’d you get there? I don’t remember. Where is the place? I don’t remember. How many years ago was it? I don’t know.”

Despite the call for a week-long FBI investigation into Blasey Ford’s allegations, where investigators didn’t talk to Kavanaugh, Blasey Ford or several people who say they could corroborate her claims, President Trump was happy to announce Monday that Kavanaugh had been “proven innocent.”