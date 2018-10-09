Nikki Haley Resignation Reignites Rumors She Was Behind ‘New York Times’ Op-Ed

Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the UN, resigned this morning, reigniting rumors that she was the one who wrote the scathing anonymous op-ed in the New York Times last month.

On September 5, the paper published a story written by a Trump administration insider who claimed that there was a faction of individuals working closely with President Trump to thwart his “more misguided impulses until he is out of office.” The article went on to call Mr. Trump amoral and to criticize his lack of affinity for conservative ideals.

“The dilemma — which he does not fully grasp — is that many of the senior officials in his own administration are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations. I would know. I am one of them,” the anonymous individual wrote.

Since that piece was published, rumors have swirled about who wrote it. Many suggested that Nikki Haley was the voice behind the opinion. A few days after the op-ed hit newsstands, Haley wrote a critical response to the anonymous author.

“The author might think he or she is doing a service to the country. I strongly disagree. What this ‘senior official in the Trump administration’ has done, and is apparently intent on continuing to do, is a serious disservice — not just to the president but to the country,” she said in an op-ed for the Washington Post.

This morning, Trump tweeted that there would be a “big announcement with my friend Ambassador Nikki Haley.” A source told CNN that Haley’s retirement was a surprise to national security adviser John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Haley informed her staff of her retirement this morning, leaving people to speculate about the reason for her abrupt decision to step down.

Senior Advisor to Hillary Clinton Philippe Reines and Robert Gebelhoff, contributor at the Washington Post, both took to Twitter to suggest that perhaps Haley resigned because she found to be the op-ed author.

Nikki Haley in WaPo op-ed just last month: "If you disagree with some policies, make your case directly to the president. If that doesn’t work, and you are truly bothered by the direction of the administration, then resign on principle." https://t.co/6aHgrhbR6q — Rob Gebelhoff (@RobertGebelhoff) October 9, 2018

Nikki Haley has resigned. Unclear why. Is she Anonymous? https://t.co/X4y3jkCU7O — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) October 9, 2018

The idea that Haley wrote the article isn’t without precedent. Haley was an early critic of Trump and was known to challenge him while in office.

“I don’t agree with the president on everything. When there is disagreement, there is a right way and a wrong way to address it. I pick up the phone and call him or meet with him in person,” she said.

Haley’s retirement also comes days after Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington asked for an investigation into her travel expenses.