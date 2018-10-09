Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Teases Her For All-Denim Outfit

Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher has clearly been taking a leaf or two out of Ryan Reynolds’ husband handbook, trolling the singer for the all-denim outfit she wore to the American Music Awards rehearsals on Sunday night.

Underwood took to her Twitter account to share a photo from the rehearsal, in which she was wearing a light blue denim button-down shirt with half-length sleeves and a pair of slightly darker blue jeans. Her growing baby bump was evident under the shirt, which strained over her adorable belly, and she had piled her thick blonde locks on top of her head in a tidy little bun to keep it out of her way.

In the image, she looked soulful as she gripped the microphone with both hands with her eyes closed. While many of her 8.4 million followers loved the shot, her husband saw the funny side of her outfit instead.

Fisher hit back just minutes later with a witty comment about her all-denim look. The Ontario native responded with “Love the Canadian tuxedo babe!!” as he shared his wife’s post.

The “Canadian tuxedo” is the nickname for the all-denim outfit, and while it’s not exactly considered to be a compliment, as Fox News commented, it’s an “acceptable fashion choice in 2018, especially for a pregnant woman whose wardrobe is no-doubt shrinking as her belly bulges.”

Love the Canadian tuxedo babe!! https://t.co/VfjSSbZePn — Mike Fisher (@mikefisher1212) October 8, 2018

Fans were quick to pick up on the joke and took to the comments to offer a little gentle ribbing in return for the retired hockey player, with one pointing out that Fisher was wearing the other version in his own Twitter profile picture. Another fan pointed out that she “pulls it off better than a Canadian would.”

“Love it!!! Now @carrieunderwood needs an Apsley dinner jacket to wear with her Catchin Deers trucker hat and she’s all set!!!” wrote another follower. One person captions their marriage perfectly in the comments, “Relationship goals right there people.”

Underwood is scheduled to perform at the AMA’s tonight at 8/7c, and the caption of her post indicates that she will be singing “Spinning Bottles,” rather than her current single “Love Wins.” Both tracks are on her newest album Cry Pretty, which was released less than a month ago.

She is the only country singer scheduled to appear, but Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, and Kelsea Ballerini will be in the audience. It’s not clear if Fisher will have been let out of the doghouse by his wife in time to attend.