5 People Who Have Resigned From Trump’s Administration

President Donald Trump’s administration has seen many high-ranking officials leave their posts. The most recent member of the Trump administration to resign is U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley.

Take a look back at some of the other important members of the Trump administration who have resigned during his presidency.

1. Nikki Haley

President Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations is the most recent member of the Trump administration to resign, reports the New York Times. After walking out of the White House on Tuesday morning without commenting to reporters, it is still unclear as to why she stepped down from the position. Shortly after, Trump tweeted, “Big announcement with my friend Ambassador Nikki Haley in the Oval Office at 10:30am.”

During her more than year-and-a-half on the job, she was known for strongly criticizing Trump and his behavior and being outspoken about human rights issues and her support for free markets and global trade.

2. Rex Tillerson

The former secretary of state left in March of this year, becoming the second agency secretary to leave Trump’s Cabinet. Tillerson and Trump had a rocky relationship and disagreed on many issues, including the Iran nuclear weapons deal.

After announcing his decision to replace Tillerson with CIA director Mike Pompeo, Trump tweeted, “We got along quite well but we disagreed on things.”

3. Gary Cohn

Gary Cohn announced his resignation from his post as Director of the National Economic Council and chief economic adviser to the president in March 2018. It was believed that Cohn did not agree with Trump’s proposed tariffs on aluminum and steel imports, reported ABC News.

Cohn left amicably, commenting that it was an honor to serve his country and thanking Trump for the opportunity. Trump issued a statement in which he complimented Cohn, saying “[he] did a superb job in driving our agenda, helping to deliver historic tax cuts and reforms and unleashing the American economy once again.”

4. Omarosa Manigault-Newman

The former reality star worked as Trump’s aide and director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison. She resigned in December 2017, denying rumors that she had been fired and physically removed from the White House. Manigault-Newman explained her resignation on Good Morning America, saying that she and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly “had a very straightforward discussion of concerns that I had, issues that I raised and, as a result, I resigned.”

After resigning, she went on to write a book called Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House, detailing her time spent working for the administration.

5. Steve Bannon

The CEO of the Trump campaign and Trump’s chief strategist and senior counselor left in August 2016. Bannon’s role in the Trump administration was harshly criticized as he had been the executive chairman of the website Breitbart News, an online publication that publishes alt-right articles and promotes nationalistic views. He was also known to clash with other administration officials and even criticized some of them in an interview with journalist Robert Kuttner Tuesday, reports Vox.

At the time of his departure, the White House issued a statement reporting that John Kelly and Bannon had “mutually agreed” that he would resign.