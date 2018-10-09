Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Toned Abs In Latest Instagram Snap

Kaley Cuoco is in incredible shape and she doesn’t hide it. On Tuesday, The Big Bang Theory star took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself posing for her cover interview with Women’s Health magazine.

In the snap, the 32-year-old actor is wearing low rise jeans and a black crop top that bares her midriff, showing off her amazingly toned abs. The TV star is posing in front of mountains, which are softly blurred in the picture’s background. Cuoco has her fingers in her jeans’ back pockets as she smiles from ear to ear.

Her blonde tresses are loose around her head and shoulders, and she is wearing earthy-toned makeup, which enhances the nature theme of the photo.

In the caption of the photo, she encourages her fans to pick up a copy of Women’s Health.

“We talk all things @mrtankcook, Big Bang Theory, my favourite work outs, and running my own company,” she teases in the caption.

In under 30 minutes, Cuoco’s post racked up more than 63,000 likes and more than 320 comments, with fans writing compliments like “gorgeous” and “you look amazing.”

In her interview with Women’s Health, Cuoco says that working out is her escape, her way of coping with the pressure of being in the public eye for so long, considering she has been a TV star for more than a decade since The Big Bang Theory debuted in 2007.

Cuoco particularly enjoys exercises that get her heart pumping, such as weightlifting. However, she has grown to love yoga, which has recently become one of the key components of her ever-changing fitness regimen.

“If I get a little bit bored, I’ll switch over to SoulCycle, which I love too,” she told the magazine. “It’s all or nothing. I’m hot or cold. I’m not a gray area. So if I’m doing yoga, we’re doing it every day this week… Then I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I have to switch.’ Then I’m going crazy on SoulCycle… ‘Okay, I have to switch.'”

Cuoco is a natural-born athlete. Before she chose to fully devote her time to acting, the actor played tennis, often competing in tournaments across California and beyond. She also grew up around horses and is still very fond of them. In fact, it is through her passion for horses that she met her husband, the equestrian Karl Cook.

“We bonded a lot over having the same kind of outlooks on life, insecurities, dating. He comes from a very well-to-do family, so there’s all these [preconceived ideas] of being spoiled, and blah, blah, blah. And he’s just the opposite,” she said.