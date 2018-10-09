Ariana Grande Returning To The Stage After Ex-Mac Miller’s Tragic Death

Ariana Grande is returning to the concert stage one month after the tragic death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller.

Billboard reported that the former Nickelodeon star will be performing at the Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala, which will be held at Warner Bros. Studios in Los Angeles on Oct. 13.

Grande and Broadway favorite Kristin Chenoweth are set to perform at the event, as well as comedian Jeff Garlin and surprise guests, reported Billboard.

Grande and Chenoweth last worked together on the NBC Live television event Hairspray Live.

Grande’s aunt and grandfather both experienced the damaging effects of cancer, so the cause is quite personal to the singer.

The organization that is working with the event called F**k Cancer, works to ensure patients and their families have the support they need, will use funds raised at the gala for programs created to provide resources and reduce cancer.

This return to the stage will be the first for Grande, 25, who announced she would be taking a hiatus following Miller’s passing on September 7 of this year. She and the rapper dated for two years.

After Miller’s death, Grande’s team canceled several appearances for the star, saying she was dealing with “emotional” issues and needed time to heal. One of these appearances was as a musical guest for Saturday Night Live. Kanye West was scheduled in Grande’s spot for the show’s debut episode of the season.

She posted a touching Instagram message about Miller, saying she was devastated and angry that he wasn’t able to overcome his demons.

A source told People Magazine that Miller had gone into cardiac arrest after appearing to suffer a drug overdose. Miller attempted to turn his life around after being arrested for DUI in May of this year, less than a week after his split with Ariana Grande.

“If a bunch of people think I am a huge drug addict, OK. Cool. What can I really do? Go talk to all those people and be like ‘Naw man, it’s really not that simple?’ ” Miller stated to Rolling Stone in August. “Have I done drugs? Yeah. But am I a drug addict? No.”

music is the best medicine ???? — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 1, 2018

On October 1 Grande posted on Twitter of her grief that “music is the best medicine.”

Grande recently released an album titled Sweetener. She became engaged to Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson in June of this year after only four weeks of dating. The couple currently lives together in a $16 million dollar apartment in New York City.