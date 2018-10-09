Kailyn Lowry Opens Up About Her ‘Teen Mom 2’ Salary, Says Kids Are ‘Blessed’ At The Expense Of Her Privacy

Kailyn Lowry opened up about her reality fame in her new book, 'A Letter Of Love.'

Kailyn Lowry spoke about her Teen Mom 2 salary in her latest book, A Letter of Love.

In the publication, Lowry admitted that while she and her three sons are extremely blessed by the salary MTV has paid her over the years to continue to share her life on their reality show, the financial blessing hasn’t come without major sacrifices.

“My kids have no idea how blessed we are financially at the cost of my privacy and humility,” she wrote, according to an October 8 report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Continuing on to readers, Lowry said that while she wants her kids, including sons Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux Russell, to be spoiled, she prefers for them to be spoiled with culture and experiences, rather than money. As she explained, she wants her boys to understand there is plenty of life outside of their hometown of Dover, Delaware.

“My kids don’t know any life different from the life they have now. I’m afraid that this is going to set them up for failure,” she explained.

“They don’t understand the concept of working in order to obtain what they need or want,” Lowry continued. “I’m working on this as a parent. I want you guys to be able to have everything, but I also want you all to know the value of a dollar and what it means to keep moving and working hard for the things you want and need.”

Kailyn Lowry has been starring on Teen Mom 2 for the past eight seasons and is currently filming the show’s ninth season with her co-stars, including Briana DeJesus, Chelsea Houska, Jenelle Evans, and Leah Messer.

Although the cast has never officially confirmed how much they each make for starring in new seasons of the show, rumors have claimed they are raking in $300,000 per year. In addition to their Teen Mom 2 episode salaries, Lowry and her co-stars also receive bonuses for appearing in special episodes, after shows, and reunion specials.

Throughout her time on Teen Mom 2, Lowry has been seen attempting to juggle her person life and career as she does her best to maintain civil co-parenting relationships with her children’s three fathers, including Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin, and Chris Lopez.

As fans well know, Lopez is the only one of Lowry’s children’s fathers who does not appear on the show.

Kailyn Lowry and her co-stars will return to MTV later this year or early next year for Teen Mom 2 Season 9.