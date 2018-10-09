‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday, October 10: Brooke Consoles Bill, Steffy Questions Ridge

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, October 10 reveal that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will question Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) about the rift between him and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). Brooke will pay a visit to Bill (Don Diamont), but she will feel guilty because she is keeping a huge secret from him.

Brooke found out that Ridge and Judge Craig McMullen (Joe Lando) knew each other. In fact, their relationship was of such a nature that Ridge felt comfortable enough to ask the judge to rule in Katie’s favor, thereby limiting Bill’s access to his son. Craig admitted that Ridge approached him before the hearing and asked him not to give Bill custody of his son.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, indicate that Brooke will pay a visit to Bill. He is still feeling depressed that he lost custody of Will to Katie. Brooke was also supporting him in his bid to retain joint custody of his son and even acted as a character witness for him in the proceedings. Now that she knows that Katie did not win custody fairly, she will struggle with her conscience. She knows that if she tells anyone, Ridge and Judge McMullen will be charged and may face jail time. As she visits with Bill in his office, she will feel guilty for not telling him the truth. She nevertheless tries to console him.

In the meantime, Steffy has also noticed that there seems to be some tension between her father and Brooke. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Steffy will approach her father to find out what is wrong. Father and daughter are generally close and viewers know that Ridge will do anything for his daughter. But now that Brooke is angry with him for manipulating the judge, he cannot tell his daughter the truth because he does not want her to know that he contravened the law.

It is unlikely that Ridge will tell Steffy the truth, and he will try to steer the conversation in a different direction, according to spoilers. Inquisitr reports that Steffy sees Brooke and Bill kissing and runs straight to her father with the news later this week. She will assume that Brooke is the cause of the rift between them and will make some snide remarks to Hope about her mother in the week to come. See how “Bridge’s” marriage falls apart on Bold and the Beautiful, then check back here for all your new spoilers, recaps and soap opera news.