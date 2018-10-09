‘This Is Us’ Spoilers: Identity Of Rebecca’s Mystery Man To Be Revealed In ‘Katie Girls’ Episode

Did the mysterious suitor cause problems in Jack and Rebecca's early days?

This Is Us fans will finally find out the identity of Rebecca’s mystery suitor, circa 1972. In the upcoming season 3 episode, “Katie Girls,” the show will flashback to the pre-jack and Rebecca era and the surprising cliffhanger that showed Rebecca (Mandy Moore) startled to see a mustached man at her front door holding a bouquet of flowers. The mystery man kissed Rebecca and then she let him in her house as Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) watched from his car.

This Is Us producer Isaac Aptaker told Entertainment Weekly viewers will get the full scoop on the unexpected love triangle.

“We’re going to learn that whole story of who this dude was who thought it would be a good idea to buy a bouquet and show up at Rebecca’s door and try to kiss her the night after her not-so-perfect first date with Jack… She’s still kind of reeling from that and then someone she was not expecting shows up at her door.”

While Rebecca is on good enough terms with this mystery man (played by Hunter Parrish) to kiss him back, his reappearance into her life came just after her first date with Jack. Rebecca even purposely left her jacket in her future husband Jack’s car so he’d have to return it to her.

Moore told Entertainment Weeklyshe wasn’t expecting a love triangle twist, but she reminded fans that we all know who Rebecca ends up with in the end.

“We obviously know where things end up so he can’t be that big of an obstacle, can he? ” Moore joked of the mystery suitor. “There will be a resolution to who he is and his dip into Jack and Rebecca’s romantic life. I think it will resolve itself in due time.”

Aptaker previously teased a return to the doorstep scene after last week’s episode that focused on post-Jack eras.

“We’re going to pick up right back with her on the doorstep with Hunter and the flowers and Jack in the car, and see what the hell that was about,” the This Is Us producer told EW. “It’s obviously somebody that she knows and we’ll learn more about how exactly she knows him and what their history is together.”

This Is Us fans know very little about Rebecca’s life before she met Jack. It was previously revealed that she was focusing on her career as a singer as all of her other friends were starting families in the early 1970s. And while she met Jack in 1972 and they ultimately tied the knot at City Hall sometime in the later 1970s, they didn’t welcome their triplets, the Big Three, until 1980.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.