‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eric Is Stunned To Meet Nicole’s Husband, Brady & Kristen Get Intimate

Days of our Lives spoilers claim that nearly everyone’s love lives will be in peril in Salem on Tuesday. Some fan-favorite characters will be dealing with major relationship issues, and there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans will see Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) be in a state of complete shock when he finds out that the love of his life Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) is now a married woman.

As fans will remember, Nicole was forced to leave Salem after she dumped Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and revealed that she was in love with his stepbrother Eric. Brady was furious and told Nicole that if she didn’t leave town without Eric that he would use the evidence he had gathered, proving she killed Deimos Kiriakis, to send her to jail.

Nicole had no choice. She tearfully left Salem and Eric behind. However, upon finding out the real reason that Nicole left town, Eric immediately rushed to his lost love and revealed that he wanted her back. Sadly, it seems that Nicole is no longer a free woman and that she got married during the couple’s time apart.

Eric will be shocked to learn that Nicole married Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) and that he seemingly forced her into the marriage using some sort of information on her, possibly the knowledge that she is the one who killed Deimos.

In the latest #DAYS, it's a tearful reunion for Eric and Nicole. https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/WQa8TfOz0C — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) October 9, 2018

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives viewers will see Brady Black and Kristen DiMera (Stacey Haiduk) share an intimate moment together. The pair left town together after Brady found out that his fiance Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) had cost him custody of his son Tate. While Brady seems to be playing Kristen, things could get heated between the two characters, as they do share a lot of history together.

Days of our Lives watchers will also see John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) try to put together the pieces of their wedding night when Marlena was shot. It seems that the pair may finally come to a conclusion about what really happened, and who may have wounded Marlena.

Elsewhere, Lani Price (Sal Stowers) will get jealous when she sees Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) reconnecting with Sheila (Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins). Eli and Sheila are old friends, but it seems that Lani won’t like how close they are getting.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.