Adam Levine’s Wife Behati Prinsloo Returning To Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show After 3-Year Absence

Behati Prinsloo has been absent from the modeling scene for the past three-years while she and husband Adam Levine welcomed their two daughters, Dusty Rose (born in 2016) and Gio Grace (born in February this year). But the Victoria’s Secret model has just confirmed that she will be returning to the catwalk this year for the fashion show taking place next month.

As reported by E! News, the model has confirmed that she will be part of the show on a segment of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. The host had a series of questions fans had asked for the model, and when Prinsloo was asked if she had any future plans to return as a Victoria’s Secret Angel, she seemed to be eagerly debating internally whether or not to spill the beans before confirming her participation in this year’s event.

“Dun, dun, dun, dun…You know what? I actually am! I am coming back this year. I’m really excited to walk this year!”

She may have also accidentally revealed the date of the secret taping, stating that she “thinks it’s November 8.” The show is also being held at an as yet undisclosed location. Neither the filming nor airing date has been confirmed by Victoria’s Secret.

In 2015, her last appearance on the catwalk for the popular lingerie brand, she opened the show. On that occasion, it was hosted in New York City at the Lexington Avenue Armory.

This year will also see Greek label Mary Katrantzou collaborate on a special collection with Victoria’s Secret, which will debut on the runway at the show.

A number of other Victoria’s Secret veterans have also been confirmed for the show. Taylor Hill, Elsa Hosk, Martha Hunt, Adriana Lima, Stella Maxwell, Lais Riberio, Sara Sampaio, Josephine Skiver, Romee Strijd, Candice Swanepoel, and Jasmine Tookes will all grace the runway alongside Prinsloo. Lily Aldridge, who is expecting her second child with husband Caleb Followill, will be giving this one a miss. And after 17-years of walking the catwalk in Victoria’s Secret lingerie, Alessandra Ambrosio retired after the 2017 installment.

Aside from the legacies, there are also a number of debutantes who have been confirmed for the show. Myrthe Bolt, Cheyenne Maya Carty, Josie Canseco, Maia Cotton, Willow Hand, Winnie Harlow, Iesha Hodges, Sabah Koj, Kelsey Merritt, Isilda Moreira, Sadie Newman, Lorena Rae, Sofie Rovenstine, Duckie Thot, Alanna Walton, and Yasmin Wijnaldum will all be earning their wings this year.

Bella and Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner’s potential presence on the catwalk remains a mystery, but the fashion label could be keeping their involvement a surprise.