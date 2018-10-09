Jenna Jameson Flaunts Post-Baby Body In Powerful Before & After Snap on Instagram

In a motivational post, Jenna Jameson sought to spread positivity and empathy Monday when she shared a “before and after” photo of herself to show how far she has come since she gave birth to her daughter Batel Lu last year.

In the snap, the former adult film star and reality TV personality shows the contrast in a photo of herself just a month after giving birth to a recent one, as People magazine noted. In the “before” photo, the 44-year-old mother of three is seen posing fresh out of the shower in underwear in front of the mirror with a towel around her hair. In that photo, she was 82 pounds heavier. She has since dropped from 205 pounds to 123, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

In the “after” photo, Jameson is wearing tiny black shorts and a black and white striped crop top that showcase her toned abs and legs. The TV personality has her hair up in a high ponytail, which she is grabbing with her hand for the photo.

In her candid message, Jameson says she is equally proud of both bodies, as she emphasized that she is pleased with her weight loss, though she is even more so of the mother she has become.

“The funny before pic is me 1 month postpartum. This is the truth and reality of what us women go through after having a baby. Exhausted, in love… and wondering who the hell the person staring back at them in the mirror is,” Jameson captioned the post. “I remember taking that pic just so I could remember my beautiful amazing body that just birthed a queen.”

Along with her message, Jameson included the hashtag “Motivation Monday.” Also in the caption, Jameson admitted that she only too the “before” photo because she didn’t think anyone would ever see it. However, she added that was wrong, and that she wants people to look at that body as much as she wants them to see her “new” one.

“I want other mommy’s to know we are all alike. We all struggle. But we can take control back. Back from society who makes us think we need to ‘SnapBack’. Yes I lost my weight, yes I am proud. But I am much more proud of the mother that I am,” she concluded her powerful message.

Since giving birth to her baby girl in April 2017, Jameson has openly talked about her weight loss journey, frequently taking to Instagram to share her struggles and motivations.