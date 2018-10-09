Kylie Jenner Wants Off ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians,’ Doesn’t Need Show Anymore, Per ‘Radar’

Kylie Jenner reportedly wants off of her family’s reality TV series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The makeup mogul allegedly can’t find time to film and seemingly doesn’t want to do it.

According to an October 9 report by Radar Online, Kylie Jenner is so over Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The new mom allegedly doesn’t have time in her busy schedule to film the show, and really doesn’t need the money thanks to her cosmetic empire.

It was recently revealed that Jenner is on track to become one of the youngest billionaires of all time, and doesn’t need a reality show to help skyrocket her career. However, her mother, Kris Jenner, may have something to say about that.

“Kris is desperate to keep Kylie on the show and thinks that she is essential to renegotiating after the contracts end, but she has a billion dollars already. She doesn’t need the show at all anymore,” an insider told the outlet.

Instead, Jenner allegedly wants to focus on her family, including her 8-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster, whom she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott, and her Kylie Cosmetics makeup line, which brings her major cash flow.

“Kylie wants to focus on her baby and her cosmetics line instead. She hasn’t been into the show in a while and it just has been really difficult for her to fit it into her already super busy schedule,” the source added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner may be focused on something else as well. The 21-year-old mogul recently revealed to fans via a social media question and answer session that she wants to have another baby.

Jenner told her fans that she definitely wants more children, but that she is not ready to become a mother again just yet. However, it is something that is in her mind, and she claims that she would love to have another daughter and give little Stormi a sister.

Kylie says she’s even been thinking of future baby names, revealing that she wants something very “feminine” if she has another little girl.

In addition, Jenner told her followers that when she has a second child she would “love” to be able to share more of her pregnancy with them, as the first time around she kept her pregnancy quiet and didn’t even confirm the baby news until after Stormi’s birth.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!