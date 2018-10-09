Milo Manheim ‘Warned’ By Kardashian Sister ‘Not’ To Do ‘DWTS’

Disney Channel star Milo Manheim was warned by one of the most popular Kardashian sisters to “not” appear on Dancing with the Stars when the opportunity arose for the young actor to take on the challenge.

Manheim is pals with Kim Kardashian, Kendall and Kris Jenner.

“I met them a couple months ago and I taught them how to play poker, because they had a big [charity] poker event coming up and they did not know how to play,” Milo stated to Entertainment Tonight.

“So they asked me and my mom [actress Camryn Manheim] to come over and we showed them, and they’re the best family ever,” he continued.

“Now they’re even better because they’re posting about us and supporting us!” Milo added with a laugh.

Kardashian competed on DWTS during Season 7 in 2008, where she was eliminated during week three alongside pro-partner Mark Ballas.

Milo noted that he asked the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star for her advice about competing on the series.

Reportedly, Kim didn’t exactly have fond memories of her time spent on the ballroom floor.

“I was like, ‘I’m about to do Dancing With the Stars, tell me, how was your experience?’ And she was like, ‘Milo, it’s the worst! Like you get injured, you feel like an idiot,'” Milo recalled. “And I was like, ‘OK…” So that was kinda my advice from her.”

Despite her not-so-fond memories of participating in the series, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner all posted on their respective Twitter accounts to cheer the Zombies star on and encourage people to vote for him.

Manheim scored a 27 out of a possible 30 points for his dance routine to the theme of Most Memorable Year on October 8.

He and pro-partner Witney Carson executed a near-perfect jive set to “Can You Do This” by Aloe Blacc, complete with a backflip from the actor.

Week four of the competition will have the actors participating in “Trios Week.”

Manheim and Carson will be partnering with R5 singer and Glee alum Riker Lynch, who came in second alongside pro partner Allison Holker during season 20.

The Disney actor is also a Broadway alum. Since 2008, he starred in 20 different musicals with Liza Monjauze Productions. n 2017, Manheim won an award for Best Leading Actor at the 2017 New York Musical Theatre Festival for his role in the musical Generation Me.

Dancing With the Stars returns next Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.