Kimmel featured a video called 'Melania Might Be Happier Away From Trump.'

Last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel nailed it when he pointed out that first lady Melania Trump seems much happier away from home than back in D.C. The host put a montage together of somber moments with Donald Trump and blissful moments without him on her first solo trip.

The Week says that Jimmy Kimmel presented a very unscientific study via a montage “proving” that Melania is happier anywhere that Donald isn’t. The first lady wrapped up her tour in Egypt where she talked to the press and smiled more often than she didn’t.

Her only faux pas on the trip seemed to be something she wore. Trump’s Out of Africa look struck some as the style of a colonial invader complete with pith helmet. The stylish first lady said that she really didn’t want to talk about her clothing, but about her goals.

But Kimmel called her out and cracked his audience up.

“You can’t go around Africa dressed like you’re on the cover of the L.L. Bean catalog and then be surprised when someone mentions it.”

Jimmy Kimmel introduced his video clip and asked the audience to see for themselves.

“Draw your own conclusions.”

The Melania Trump who chatted with locals and press on her Africa trip did seem very different than the first lady who appears at the side of the president. She was willing to talk about the Kavanaugh selection, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, and her husband’s tweeting habit, per the Inquisitr.

Melania Trump said that she was happy that all parties were heard.

“I think he’s qualified for the Supreme Court. I’m glad that Dr. Ford was heard. I’m glad that Judge Kavanaugh was heard, and that the FBI investigation was done. It’s completed.”

She added that all victims of abuse should be heard. Then she was asked what she thinks of her husband’s tweeting and asked if she ever tells him he is out of line. She says she’s always honest with him, even when she disagrees.

“I don’t always agree what he tweets, and I tell him that. I give him my honest opinion and honest advice. Sometimes he listens, sometimes he doesn’t.”

In the past, the first lady has said that she has her own mind but generally through her spokesperson. But on her tour of Africa, Trump took a stand which sounded far more convincing.