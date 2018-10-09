Caitlyn Jenner Didn’t Vote For Trump According To Partner Sophia Hutchins

Television personality Caitlyn Jenner is believed to have voted for Donald Trump but her partner, model and LGBT activist Sophia Hutchins, claims that Jenner did not, in fact, vote for him, reports TMZ.

Hutchins told Jim Breslo in an interview on his podcast Hidden Truth that Jenner has been treated poorly by the LGBT community because they believe she voted for the current president of the United States. She also added that certain leaders in the community have turned against Jenner and that the media only continues to exacerbate the situation. Hutchins further commented that Jenner has had a hard time being accepted into the LGBT community because she leads a privileged life and is viewed as unrelatable.

In 2016, Jenner commented on the presidential election in her show I Am Cait, reported E! News. After saying that she thought Donald Trump would be good for women’s issues, she added “Oh my God…I would never ever ever vote for Hillary. We’re done, if Hillary becomes president, the country is over.”

Although the two women live together, Hutchins told Breslo that she and Jenner are not in a romantic relationship, adding that she wouldn’t call Jenner her girlfriend, reports Cosmopolitan.

“I wouldn’t describe it as a romantic relationship. We’re partners in everything we do, we’re inseparable, we’re business partners, we live together, we share a dog, we share family, we share a life together…I would not use the word ‘girlfriend,’ I would not use the word ‘dating.’ We’re partners.”

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Hutchins, 22, and Jenner, 68, met three years ago through their makeup stylist and hairdresser. Jenner has also echoed Hutchins claim that they are just partners and not involved romantically. In an interview with Variety magazine, Jenner commented, “We are not going to get into that. But we are very close. We do a lot of things together. We’re kind of inseparable. We’re the best of friends.”

Jenner also spoke about what a relationship with another woman would look like on I Am Cait.

“If there was a female in my life, it would be more like a friendship than it would be a serious relationship.”

Hutchins spoke more on Hidden Truth about how Jenner has helped her grow as a person.