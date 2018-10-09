Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In Pink As She Continues Her Fundraising Efforts For Breast Cancer Research In London

Actress and model Elizabeth Hurley recently posted a photo of herself on Instagram dressed from head to toe in pink to support breast cancer awareness. Known for her age-defying figure and swimwear line, Hurley dazzled at the fundraiser in a pink knee-length dress.

She is shown standing in front of a pink breast cancer ribbon made out of flowers in what appears to be a hotel lobby. Her v-neck dress shows off her ample cleavage and is complete with buttons down the front, a pink belt, and pockets. She completed the look with her long brown hair styled in waves and plenty of black eye makeup and lip gloss.

Hurley’s caption reads, “In London for @esteelaudercompanies Breast Company Campaign. We have raised over $76 million and are aiming to raise $8 million this year. Post a pic and use hashtags #timetoendbreastcancer #elcdonates and we will donate $25 to @bcrfcure to fund a half hour of research for every post.”

Many of her fans thanked her for her work raising money for breast cancer research and shared their own stories about how cancer affected them or loved ones. Others appreciated her commitment to raising awareness about the disease and complimented her on her style and beauty.

One fan left her a touching comment that read, “The secret behind your beauty is that your heart’s beautiful from the inside,” while another thanked her for her efforts writing, “Thank you Elizabeth, for all you do in helping to raise awareness of #breastcancer and the search for a cure. Your positive presence and message gives hope to many.”

Last week, the Inquisitr reported that the actress was in New York City with the campaign, raising money at the Empire State Building. She once again was pictured in a beautiful, figure-hugging pink dress, standing next to a model of the Empire State Building.

Hurley has been working with the Breast Cancer Campaign since the 1990’s and decided to join after losing her grandmother to breast cancer.

According to the Inquisitr, she spoke out about her desire to find a cure for the disease in an interview with ITV.