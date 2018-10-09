Brett Kavanaugh Appears To Push His Wife Aside In Viral Video Clip From Swearing-In Ceremony

The video clip generated some controversy as it spread on social media.

Brett Kavanaugh got a little too handsy with his wife at his swearing-in ceremony at the White House — or so some on the internet seems to think.

A video of the newest Supreme Court justice apparently pushing (or nudging) his wife out of the way went viral on Twitter, which some interpreted as a sign of his treatment of women. Kavanaugh had just undergone a very contentious confirmation after numerous allegations of sexual assault which nearly derailed his nomination. His eventual confirmation was met with widespread protest from his critics, many of whom descended on the U.S. capitol.

The video from Kavanaugh’s White House ceremony appeared to show him putting his hand on his wife’s back and pushing her out of the way as he moved to hug his daughters. Though many grew angry at the video, others suggested that he simply touched his wife to alert her that he was walking in front of her, and some thought it looked nothing like a push at all.

Whatever the case may be, the video shows that the controversy over Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court appears far from over. The ceremony itself was wrought with controversy, as Donald Trump apologized to Kavanaugh on behalf of the American people and declared that he was found “innocent.”

“On behalf of our nation, I want to apologize to Brett and the entire Kavanaugh family for the terrible pain and suffering you have been forced to endure,” Trump said.

The president also continued to undercut the sexual assault claims against the Supreme Court justice. Earlier in the day, Trump had characterized the allegations against Brett Kavanaugh as a “hoax set up by the Democrats.”

But the American people seem to disagree with Donald Trump’s assessment of Brett Kavanaugh. As the Washington Post noted, most Americans do not support Kavanaugh being placed on the Supreme Court, and a majority believe his accusers over Kavanaugh’s denials — at least according to polls.

“Half say Kavanaugh’s personal conduct has disqualified him to serve on the court, and 53% say his professional qualifications do not outweigh any questions about his personal conduct,” the report noted. “A larger majority, 56%, think Kavanaugh would be influenced by his personal political beliefs when considering cases before the Supreme Court.”

There was no apparent agreement on the viral video of Brett Kavanaugh pushing — or maybe lightly touching — his wife at the White House ceremony. Even as the video went viral, many seemed to think it was a poor example of his temperament.