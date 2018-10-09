The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Is Upset About Stassi Schroeder’s Boyfriend Joining The Show, Reports ‘Radar’

Is she gunning for a spinoff?

Stassi Schroeder confirmed boyfriend Beau Clark will be a part of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Instagram last week and now, a report claims her co-stars are upset.

On October 9, Radar Online revealed the cast of Vanderpump Rules was “p****d off” about the new couple’s on-screen debut because they feel Schroeder is gunning for her own spinoff series, much like that of her co-stars, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

“Stassi’s boyfriend joining the show has a lot of cast members really p****d off,” an on-set source said. “They feel like she is just desperate to get a spin-off.”

“No one thinks that this is going to end well at all and they warned her that bringing Beau on the show will likely end in disaster,” the insider continued.

As fans will recall, Schroeder’s former boyfriend, Patrick Meagher, refused to film several seasons of the show but ultimately agreed to come aboard for Season 6 last year — just months before their relationship came to an abrupt end on what would have been their four-year anniversary.

According to Radar Online, Stassi Schroeder has told her friends and co-stars that her boyfriend didn’t want to join the show but no one is buying it. Instead, the source said Beau Clark has been eyeing a spot on Vanderpump Rules since before they began dating.

Schroeder and Clark filmed the main titles for Vanderpump Rules Season 7 at SUR Restaurant in Los Angeles last week. At the time, Schroeder confirmed the filming session on her Instagram page with the photo below.

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark began dating about a year ago after her Vanderpump Rules co-stars and friends Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute set the two of them up.

Months later, Clark appeared on Schroeder’s podcast series, Straight Up With Stassi, where he admitted he didn’t have the best impression of the reality star.

“I just scanned through the pictures, and I was like, ‘The bleach blonde hair, she’s probably got Botox, she’s probably got fake boobs.’ And I was like, ‘She probably goes to Nightingale and gets table service, bottle service, whatever you call it. Just not my cup of tea at all,'” he admitted.

Months later, the couple is very happy together and living with one another in Los Angeles. As for a potential spinoff, that has not yet been decided upon.

The seventh season of Vanderpump Rules is expected to return to Bravo TV later this year.