Who will get to join the exclusive club?

On Tuesday, October 9, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced its list of nominees for 2019 induction. There are 15 acts on the list, around five of which will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in March.

The nominated artists — who come from all genres of music, including pop, hard rock, new wave, hip-hop, and rap — are Def Leppard, Devo, Janet Jackson, John Prine, Kraftwerk, LL Cool J, MC5, Radiohead, Rage Against the Machine, Roxy Music, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Stevie Nicks, The Cure, The Zombies, and Todd Rundgren.

Musicians are eligible for nomination 25 years after the release of their first commercial recording.

Six of the nominees — Def Leppard, Devo, John Prine, Roxy Music, Stevie Nicks, and Todd Rundgren — are on the ballot for the very first time. The others have all been nominated before but were denied entry.

Nicks was previously inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1998 as a member of the band Fleetwood Mac and, according to People, if she makes it in as a solo artist, she will be the first woman to be inducted twice.

More than 1,000 international artists, historians, and members of the music industry will vote for who they feel is most deserving of the honor.

Music lovers can make their voices heard as well by voting daily for their favorites at rockhall.com/vote or in person at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Museum in Cleveland, Ohio. “The top five artists, as selected by the public, will comprise a ‘fans’ ballot’ that will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2019 inductees,” according to the organization. Voting is open now and ends on December 9.

Earlier this year, Bon Jovi, Dire Straits, The Cars, Moody Blues, and Nina Simone were inducted as part of the 2018 class.

Since the announcement was made very early in the morning, most of the nominees have yet to release public statements. The Zombies did post a statement on Twitter though, which can be read below.

The list of inductees will be announced in December, and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2019 Induction Ceremony, presented by Klipsch Audio, will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on March 29, 2019.

Music fans who would like to attend the ceremony in person have to wait until January for ticket information.

For those that can’t attend in person, HBO will again air the induction ceremony on television, and SiriusXM will carry a radio simulcast and various specials on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio station on channel 310.