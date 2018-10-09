Lady Gaga Fans Say Katy Perry Is Throwing ‘A Star Is Born’ Shade

Lady Gaga fans have gone wild after Katy Perry liked a suspicious tweet, promptly claiming the latter “is not at the level of Gaga.”

According to Cosmopolitan, the reason why Gaga’s fans went into attack mode is because Perry went over to Twenty One Pilots’ Twitter feed and casually liked one of their posts, which encouraged fans to buy their new album Trench instead of the A Star Is Born soundtrack. The two albums are competing in the charts right now.

Even though most could spot it as a funny, innocent move, Gaga’s Little Monsters take their job very seriously and were quick to claim that Perry was throwing her fellow singer and her new movie some blatant shade. Internet users all around the world stood up for Gaga, with some sharing the Twenty One Pilots post and saying things like “this is war,” “@katyperry You’re that girl, I knew you were. Gaga stood up for you and supported you and you support this? Noted,” and “katy perry is not at the level of gaga. just facts.”

make the right decision today at your local record store, online, or wherever cds are sold. our new album TRENCH is out now. pic.twitter.com/65OeAvtnOK — twenty one pilots (@twentyonepilots) October 6, 2018

In the meanwhile, and to make things even more complicated, British pop star Dua Lipa also managed to find a Lady Gaga Tweet from all the way from 2012 just to like it. The Tweet said: “Seems to be trendy lately to talk s*** about ‘lady gaga’ when your albums/singles drop. Y’all should live off your own hustle. #Ido.”

After this whole drama was born, Perry seemed to have to step in and explicitly show that she wasn’t shading anyone or anything. The 33-year-old star “unliked” the Twenty One Pilots tweet, and posted a supportive message on Instagram saying “Incredibly moving and authentic. Congrats friends @ladygaga #bradleycooper” alongside a picture of several A Star Is Born movie theater tickets.

However, Katy has also been in the news for decisions bigger than a Twitter like. According to USA Today, the star is embarking on a hiatus from her career to focus on other things, “including her whirlwind romance with Orlando Bloom, her mental health and her own shoe line.”

“I’ve been on the road for, like, 10 years, so I’m just going to chill. I’m not going to go straight into making another record. I’ve been trying to find the balance and not overindulging, just trying to stay grounded,” she said in an interview with Footwear News.

The pop star also said that her boyfriend, Orlando Bloom, is “a great anchor,” and that she tends to attract “people who are really real and call me out on stuff when I’m being cuckoo.”