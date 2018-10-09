Rihanna Addresses November Elections In Latest Instagram Post

Politics is very much in and Rihanna isn’t one to stay out. The Barbadian pop star took to her Instagram early Tuesday to urge Americans to register to vote.

Even though the singer isn’t American, she has lived in the United States since the mid-2000s when she was just a teenager and is very much in tune with American culture and society, as her latest post is testament to. In the post, she shared an image displaying the last day to register in each state, reminding her fans that today, Oct. 9, is the last day to register in 14 states, including Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Texas.

“GOOD MORNING AMERICA. Who is awake this morning? And who’s woke? Cause today is an extremely crucial day to the future of America!!!” the 30-year-old began her long caption.

She went on to say that she is specifically addressing the citizens of the states whose last day to register is today before listing them.

The post garnered more than 82,000 likes and more than 1,500 in under an hour, with fans thanking her for her civic awareness, writing comments like “Rihanna for president” and “I love that you are so woke.”

Rihanna continued to address the importance of properly registering by saying that the citizens of those states have one and only job today, which is to get up and register, focusing on the responsibility her generation has to make a difference.

“I don’t care what responsibilities you have today, there’s no greater responsibility than being in control of your future and the future starts NOW!! We don’t have time, no procrastinating, don’t let the discouragement take you off coarse, that’s not how my people or my generation will go down…this is the loudest way to make your voice heard!,” she wrote.

RiRi’s post comes after Taylor Swift caused an uproar by publicly addressing her political views for the first time through her Instagram on Sunday. In the post, the country star said she will be voting for Democrats in the upcoming elections in her home state of Tennessee, which caused a surge in voter registrations, The Guardian reported.

The director of communications for vote.org, Kamari Guthrie said that there were 65,000 registrations in the 24-hour period after the singer posted her statement to social media, as per The Guardian. This means that out of the 5,183 voter registrations that happened this month in the state, at least 2,144 occurred after Swift posted her statement, the publication continued.