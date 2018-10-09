Nancy McKeon Is At A Loss For Words After ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Elimination

The 'Facts of Life' alum seemed caught off guard when she was eliminated from the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

Nancy McKeon learned a harsh fact of life on Monday’s Dancing with the Stars. The 52-year-old actress was the third contestant eliminated on the 27th season 27 of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

McKeon’s elimination came after she danced her most personal dance yet: A rumba for the show’s “Most Memorable Year” night, which she performed in honor of her family. McKeon detailed her love story with husband, Marc, their move to a Texas ranch, and the birth of their two daughters in the dance, which paid tribute to the year 2006.

“Our family is everything,” McKeon said. “They make everything so much better.”I’m the lucky one that gets to be there with them every day. This dance is very much a tribute to my family, it’s a tribute to love, and meeting someone and having that grow into a family. Marc, Aurora, Harlow, I love you more than anything, so this one’s for you.”

While McKeon earned a respectable 22 out of 30 points from the judges, it wasn’t enough to save her from elimination. After host Tom Bergeron announced that McKeon was in jeopardy along with singer Tinsahe, the Facts of Life alum got the bad news. McKeon seemed at a loss for words when Dancing With the Stars co-host Erin Andrews asked her to speak about her experience on the show. McKeon made inaudible comments then shrugged before Bergeron cut her off.

Nancy McKeon has yet to post in social media about her elimination from Dancing With the Stars. The actress, who was nursing a broken foot ahead of the show’s two-night premiere, got a warm wish from her former co-star Kim Fields. Fields, who played Tootie on The Facts of Life and previously competed on Dancing With the Stars, posted a throwback photo with McKeon to Twitter, captioning the pic from the classic NBC sitcom with, “Simply the best. Beyond proud of you @NMcKeonOfficial @DancingABC. I think I’m making this face right now.”

Fields also tweeted to Good Morning America host Robin Roberts. ” U give my sis @NMcKeonOfficial a hug for me in the morning ok?? U were such a wonderful comfort when that was me.”

McKeon was set to fly to New York for a post-show GMA interview on Tuesday morning. As for McKeon’s pro partner, Val Chmerkovskiy posted a simple message to Twitter: “I couldn’t be more proud.”

You can see Nancy McKeon’s final dance on Dancing with the Stars below.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays on ABC.