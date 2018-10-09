Patricia Heaton Lands New Series ‘Carol’s Second Act’ Just Five Months After The End Of ‘The Middle’

CBS loves Patricia Heaton! The actress is heading back to the network that aired her hit series Everybody Loves Raymond for nine seasons.

The 60-year-old will star in and executive produce the new multi-camera comedy Carol’s Second Act, according to Variety.

Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins created the series and will also serve as its writers and executive producers. The duo is known for creating the underrated ABC comedy Trophy Wife, which starred Malin Akerman and Bradley Whitford. Additionally, the talented women have worked on other ABC shows, including Black-ish, The Mayor, and Imaginary Mary.

Carol’s Second Act — which received a series commitment from CBS — is about a mother, Carol Chambers, who, after raising two children and retiring from her job as a teacher, decides she is going to become a doctor.

Heaton has had a successful career playing funny and frazzled, yet relatable, mothers on television.

In 1994, she was Gaby Hoffman’s mom in the short-lived NBC series Someone Like Me.

In 1996, Everybody Loves Raymond began airing on CBS. Heaton’s portrayal of harried housewife and mom of three Debra Barone, opposite comedian Ray Romano, earned her seven Emmy nominations and two wins for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. The series ended in May of 2005.

In 2007, on the Fox comedy Back to You, Heaton played a mother whose daughter finds out that her dad is her mom’s co-worker at a TV news station. The unsuspecting father was played by Kelsey Grammer.

In 2009, the beloved sitcom The Middle began airing on ABC and Heaton just wrapped up its nine-season run this past May. As Frankie Heck, she played a frustrated mother from the Midwest with three quirky children.

A Middle spinoff is currently in the works that will focus on Frankie’s only daughter Sue Heck, played by Eden Sher. Fans had hoped that Heaton’s character would make a guest appearance or two on the series, but now that she has a new gig on a rival network, the chance of that seems less likely.

In real life, Heaton has been married to British actor David Hunt since 1990, and they are raising four sons together: 25-year-old Samuel, 23-year-old John, 21-year-old Joseph, and 19-year-old Daniel.

Besides acting, Heaton has authored two books. Her memoir Motherhood and Hollywood: How to Get a Job Like Mine came out in 2003, and earlier this year, she released the cookbook Patricia Heaton’s Food for Family and Friends: 100 Favorite Recipes for a Busy, Happy Life.