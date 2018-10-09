‘Fixer Upper’ Star Joanna Gaines Shares Tender Family Moment With Son Chip

Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines continues to share her experiences with fans on her social media page, thrilling followers with the sweetest and most adorable images of her young family.

But it was two photos that seemed to capture the essence of her experiences that the former HGTV star posted to Instagram that fans were allowed an inside look at Gaines family life.

Gaines posted two photos on October 8 of the family’s recent trip to Albuquerque, a place which holds special memories for her husband Chip.

Chip Gaines surprised his family, which includes Joanna and children Drake, Emmie, Ella, Duke, and Crew, with a trip to the area to experience one of the most special places he recalled from his time as a child.

Said Joanna Gaines on Instagram, “Chip has always talked about the @balloonfiesta and how he went as a little kid growing up in Albuquerque.”

She then noted that her husband surprised the family by taking them to “experience the magic” of what she called “this special place.”

The mother of five noted she now knows why her husband still talks about going to this particular event some forty-years after his first attended.

She posted a photo of the couple with what seemed like hundreds of hot air balloons behind them, posing for the camera on a gorgeous autumn day.

But perhaps it was the second photo Joanna shared that has fans gushing over a tender moment captured between two of her children.

Joanna posted a photo of her daughter holding baby Chip as he slept peacefully on her shoulder with the caption, “He had a blast.”

Joanna has not been shy in sharing intimate family photos with the family’s fans, all who thrill at the chance to get up close and personal with the Gaines clan.

Said one fan of the family, “You are so very blessed! What a wonderful family you have. Miss all of you very much.”

Another fan sent a show of support by remarking, “Ahhh what an Angel sent to you. A beautiful baby boy. You have the most gorgeous children.”

Joanna recently shared photos of baby Crew at a wellness check-in at the doctor, as well as attending his first football game.

Magnolia Market and Magnolia Table are just two of the businesses in the Chip and Joanna Gaines conglomerate, which also include Magnolia Store, a hit cookbook, a line with Target called Hearth and Hand, a partnership with Bed, Bath & Beyond, books, vacation rentals, a magazine titled The Magnolia Journal, and several home improvement collaborations with paint and wallpaper companies.

Reruns of Fixer Upper continue to air on HGTV.