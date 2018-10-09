The Weeknd Shares Intimidate Snaps Of Him & Bella Hadid On Instagram For Her Birthday

After a two-year hiatus, The Weeknd and Bella Hadid are very much back together. The rapper, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, took to his Instagram account late Monday night to share a burst of PDA-filled photos of the on-again couple in celebration of the model’s 22nd birthday, which is on Tuesday, Oct. 9.

In an uncharacteristic move, the three-time Grammy winner shared one video and nine photos of the two sharing kisses, singing, and even bathing. The video, which is featured first in the series, the couple can be seen kissing through a mirror reflection as they sit at a bar. The photos that follow show an array of intimate moments.

In one of them, the two are passionately kissing in a dark space while in two other similar snaps the IMG model can be seen delicately kissing The Weeknd on the cheek at what appears to be a restaurant. In another photo, the Canadian rapper and Hadid are seen singing karaoke together. In the burst’s last snap, Hadid is featured in a bath tub adorned with red rose petals as The Weeknd sits by her side holding her hand as she kisses it.

“Happy birthday Angel,” the 28-year-old “Pray for Me” singer captioned his post, accompanied a red and a red heart emoji.

The post racked up more than 1 million likes and more than 27,000 comments within a few hours, with fans gushing over how happy they look together.

“They look so happy,” one Instagram user wrote, while another added, “I am the most jealous girl in the world [right now].”

As Elle Australia noted, this public expression of love and affection is out of character for the rapper and the model who prefer to keep things on the down low. Though the two were seen together in Cannes and at New York Fashion Week, Hadid and The Weeknd have remained characteristically discreet about their relationship status on social media after rekindling their love this year.

According to the magazine, neither The Weeknd nor Hadid has photos of each other on their Instagram accounts, except for some stories, which automatically delete after 24 hours.

Hadid and The Weeknd began dating in early 2015 when the two were spotted together at Coachella in April, according to the Washington Post. The couple broke up in 2016, and the rapper went on to date singer Selena Gomez for about nine months. The Weeknd and Gomez broke up in 2017, and the rapper and Hadid began being seen together again earlier this year.