Kate Gosselin’s Twins Turn 18: You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Now

Cara and Madelyn Gosselin have just celebrated their 18th birthday and you will not believe how much they have changed over their years. It’s hard to believe but the Gosselin twins were just 7-years-old when Jon and Kate Plus 8 first premiered on the Discovery Health Channel on April 10, 2007. But Cara and Mady are all grown up now and attending college. It’s amazing that time has flown by so quickly and the twin sisters, who have sextuplet siblings, are officially adults!

Their mother posted a heartfelt message on Instagram where she wished them a happy birthday. She references the very public divorce between her and her husband but says that they got through it. Inquisitr reports that their father posted a much shorter note and simply wished Mady and Cara a happy birthday.

“HAPPY 18th Birthday, Cara and Madelyn! There are no words to describe how proud I am of you both. Despite the many turbulent times you’ve had to deal with so far in life, you have emerged as wise, level headed, reasonable, forgiving, loving, kind and absolutely brilliant ADULTS! I can say that I’ve poured endless love into you and fought tooth and nail for the best for you, but I cannot possibly take credit for the truly wonderful humans (adult humans!) you have become! You will thrive in life, I am certain, and I will still be with you every step of the way going forward, continuing to guide you and love you…”

The twins, who turned 18 on October 8, celebrated the day with cake and balloons. Kate shared a rare pic of her daughters on Instagram. The photo shows Madelyn holding a giant gold “1” balloon, while Cara held the “8.”

From the very onset, the fraternal twins have always been distinctly different. Fans of the show may remember that Cara was more focused at school, while Mady enjoyed the arts. This same sense of individual style comes through in the photo. Mady is wearing a checked plaid off-the-shoulder top and black skinny jeans. Cara is wearing a dark lavender sweater with shoulder-cut-outs and her pretty hair frames her face.

On the Gosselin Kids Facebook fan page, there is a beautiful collage which shows just how much the girls have changed over the years. From a photo of Kate and Jon bringing their newborn girls home to the present day 18th birthday celebrations, it seems as if those little girls are long gone and have been replaced by capable adult women.