‘World’s Best’: New CBS Series Hosted By James Corden, Judged By Drew Barrymore, Faith Hill And RuPaul

Get ready to be wowed by some of the best acts from across the globe.

CBS has announced that it will broadcast a brand-new global competition series in 2019, The World’s Best, that will feature A-list celebrities as host and judges.

According to an official press release on the show, posted on The Futon Critic, The Late Late Show host James Corden will emcee the program, which will feature all kinds of entertaining acts from all corners of the Earth. To get ahead, each competitor will not only have to impress the three American judges on site, but also the “wall of the world,” 50 international experts specializing in various forms of entertainment. At the end of 10 episodes, one act will be crowned the World’s Best.

The reality competition will be judged by Golden Globe-winning actress Drew Barrymore, Grammy-winning singer Faith Hill, and Emmy-winning actor, singer, and TV personality RuPaul Charles.

The World’s Best will be Barrymore’s first time judging a television competition show, and Hill has appeared on two performance-based series — as a guest judge on Project Runway and as a coach on The Voice.

Meanwhile, RuPaul definitely knows what to do on judges’ panel. He was a judge on GSN’s Skin Wars, served as a guest judge on Project Runway, and has hosted and judged RuPaul’s Drag Race and its spinoff programs since 2009.

The World’s Best was created by Mike Darnell (American Idol, Ellen’s Game of Games) and Mark Burnett (Survivor, The Voice), who are also executive producing the series along with Corden and several other industry bigwigs.

“It’s only fitting that The World’s Best perform in front of the world’s best,” said Sharon Vuong, the senior vice president of Alternative Programming for CBS.

“James, Drew, Faith, and RuPaul are all amazing talents who have excelled in their respective fields on a global scale. We can’t wait for them to bring their distinct voices to a show that’s unlike any other.”

Mike Darnell, the president of Unscripted and Alternative Television for Warner Bros., is very enthusiastic about having Emmy-winner Corden host the series.

“He’s an absolute force of nature, and his versatility, passion, and showmanship are unrivaled,” he said, adding that he believes The World’s Best“will now be the gold standard of competition shows.”

Burnett, the chairman of MGM’s Worldwide Television Group, called The World’s Best a “groundbreaking series” that is “like the Olympics of talent shows.”

Unique performers who think they have what it takes to win the CBS competition series can sign up to be a part of the show on the Casting Crane website.

The World’s Best will premiere on CBS in 2019.