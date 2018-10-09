Kim Kardashian And Daughter North Stroll Around New York City In New Instagram Snap

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West are one of the most adorable mother-daughter duos out there, and they have melted social media hearts once again.

Kim posted a picture on Instagram of herself and North strolling around New York City, along with the caption “NY NIGHTS” and an orange heart emoji. In the heartwarming snap, Kim is seen wearing a snake-print white and grey trench coat with matching pants and boots, which she paired with what seems to be a lavender top. The 37-year-old styled her long dark locks into a high ponytail, while her makeup was glamorous yet simple.

Little North, in the meanwhile, was wearing a cute pink Chinese-style dress, paired with white sneakers, as she smiled to the camera. Just like her mom, her curly hair was also up in a ponytail, and the two held hands as they seemed to be exiting a building.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been riding the trench coat wave as she also shared a picture of a rather extra outfit with her 118 million Insta followers. In said photo, Kim can be seen wearing a full-on cash-print outfit, boots and all. She dressed to impress for her friend’s Wall Street-themed party, hence the odd look.

“Happy Monday! Hope everyone gets their ????. My friend sold her company for a lot of $ and as a proud friend we threw her a wall street themed party!” the brunette bombshell told fans in her caption. For the most fashion curious, Kim revealed she was wearing a Jeremy Scott coat from 2001, Balenciaga boots, and a Judith Leiber purse.

Kim has has stepped out in New York City quite a few times recently, including when she headed there to support husband Kanye West for his performance on Saturday Night Live on September 29. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the rapper stirred controversy when he ended his performance of “Ghost Town” alongside 070 Shake, Kid Cudi, and Ty Dolla $ign, by putting on a “Make America Great Again” baseball cap and giving a pro-Trump, politically-charged speech, shocking viewers and cast members alike.

The next day, Kanye posted a picture of himself wearing the MAGA hat on Instagram, claiming that it represented “good and America becoming whole again.” But according to the Daily Mail, the 41-year-old artist has now decided to delete all his social media accounts as he “got to the point where he realized his rants were becoming unhealthy.”