Olivia Culpo Flaunts Incredibly Toned Figure In Pink Sports Bra And Leggings On Instagram

Olivia Culpo can rock any outfit in any shape or color. On Monday, the brunette beauty took to her Instagram account to share a snap of herself in pink sports apparel as she stepped out to buy flowers.

In the photo, the 26-year-old model is rocking a sports bra that bares her incredibly toned abs and the leggings also help highlight her figure. Culpo is also wearing a stylish white fanny pack around her waist matching her white sneakers. The former Miss Universe has her hair up in a half ponytail, which is tied with white scrunchies for the perfect pink-and-white look. Her makeup is kept natural, with just a hint of color applied to her lips and cheeks.

The photo consists of a collage of two snaps of the same moment but of slightly different poses. In both shots, Culpo is seen coming out of what appears to be a grocery shop or some other type of shop with a paper bag dangling from her right arm as she holds a flower bouquet in her hand, which, according to her caption, she bought for her friend Jen Atkin, a famed celebrity stylist.

“Buying you flowers for our play date,” Culpo captioned the photo, tagging Atkin.

Her post racked up more than 114,000 likes and more than 440 comments, with fans gushing over her beauty with comments like “Mega goals,” “Pink sportive beauty,” “YASSSSS” and “You’re the cutest.” Another fan pondered about Culpo’s whereabouts, adding that she wish she could dress comfortably like that.

“Where do you live that it’s normal to dress like this? I need to live there ASAP,” the Instagram user wrote. “People in Maryland are squares.”

Culpo, as she often does, replied to the comment, adding her perspective on the issue.

“Let your freak flag fly!!! wear whatever you want,” she told the commenter.

As the Daily Mail pointed out on Monday, Culpo was out and about in Los Angeles, so that’s likely where the beauty was rocking her outfit. The model recently returned from a trip to Europe.

When Culpo isn’t working on her career or her rocking body, she prefers to spend time with her siblings, particularly her sister Aurora and her nephew, Remi, as the Inquisitr previously noted. Culpo recently revealed on her Instagram story that she was “obsessed with this tiny human,” which is made evident by her frequent photos and social media updates about spending time with him.