Angela Simmons Flaunts Booty In Spandex Tights As She Lifts Weights & Reminds People, ‘Built Not Bought’

Angela Simmons shared a workout video on Instagram of herself doing some serious weight-lifting, reminding her fans that her physique is “built not bought.” She flaunted her derriere as she did squats with lifts, wearing a pair of tight spandex pants. Angela also wore a white tank top, wore her hair up in a high pony, and accessorized with a headband.

Simmons is a huge fitness-junkie, and often posts videos of herself working out. She also authored an e-book called “Built Not Bought Program,” during which she encourages people to work hard for their fitness goals. The description of the book focuses on helping people achieve the right mindset for success.

“Built NOT Bought is the mind set that WHATEVER you desire, it begins with the mental preparation of knowing you WILL reach your goal only through hard work, determination, and perseverance. Shortcuts don’t exist. Success won’t happen overnight.”

Of course, the phrase “built not bought” also alludes to plastic surgery, which many people opt to use to achieve a certain look. However, Angela is campaigning for an all-natural way to get the body one wants without any shortcuts.

Angela also posted a solo workout video three days ago, joking that it might not be fully approved by her trainer, but she said that “I got it done.” In the video, Simmons did leg lifts in bright pink spandex pants and a tank, along with other workout routines with a huge tire.

After watching today’s workout video, Angela’s fans encouraged her to keep working hard. Others were wowed by her workout routine, while some mentioned how strong she looked.

Angela also shared photos of herself wearing a bubblegum-pink dress. The dress had a high neckline, and was long-sleeved. It was also fairly short, as Simmons paired it with a pair of black sandal boots. People loved the photo, with comments like “Amazing,” “So pretty!!” and “You’re just perfect,” pouring in.

Back in May, Angela opened up about what it was like to call off her engagement to her son’s father. This is what she said.

“Obviously, we went to counseling. And I really never could have imagined in a million years, number one having a kid out of wedlock and then the whole relationship just crumbling. For me, it’s already a lot. Everyone has to look at me and be like, ‘You’re not married. You’re Reverend’s daughter.’ I’m going through all of that and then I have to raise a kid in front of the world, single.”

With all that aside, it looks like Angela’s focusing on raising her son and also keeping herself in great physical shape.