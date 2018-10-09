Prince Harry Reportedly Ditches Best Friend Skippy And People Blame Meghan Markle, Per ‘The Sun’

After Prince Harry failed to attend the annual grouse hunt at Balmoral in August, people believed that it was due to Meghan Markle’s influence. After all, the duchess is a firm believer in loving animals, not killing them for sport. She’s a huge fan of vegan leather, doesn’t eat meat during the week, and owns rescue dogs.

It now appears that Meghan’s influence has also led to Harry ditching some of his prior friends, namely Tom “Skippy” Inskip and Astrid Harbord, according to The Sun. This is what a source had to say about the speculation.

“It’s all part of Meghan’s quiet airbrushing out of Harry’s old posse. She doesn’t want temptation – of any sort – being put in his way while they concentrate on starting a family.”

It’s not too surprising to hear that Meghan didn’t want Tom Inskip around. After all, back in 2012, the Daily Mail reported that “Whenever Harry’s in trouble, guess who’s Skipping along beside him?” The answer is obviously Tom, and the most notable time the friends got into trouble was when they partied a little too hard in Vegas. The publication further elaborated on their relationship.

“For Skippy is Harry’s best friend. Where Harry goes, ‘Skippy’ is usually not far behind. And vice-versa.”

The Vegas incident involved Harry playing “strip billiards” at the Encore Wynn Hotel.

And as far as Harry ditching Astrid Harbord goes, it seems to have started at the least during the evening wedding reception. She wasn’t invited, but considering Meghan may have influenced Harry to forget about party-loving Skippy, it’s not surprising to hear that Astrid didn’t make the cut either. She has a reputation for being a party girl, detailed the Vanity Fair. Other old friends who were excluded from the reception (including some who weren’t invited to the wedding at all) were James Blunt, Natalie Pinkham, and Chelsy Davy.

This hasn’t gone over so well with the excluded former friends. There are rumors that they’re feeling discontent, including “mutterings from some of Prince Harry’s racier chums, who have been miffed at being excluded from the royal couple’s cosy gatherings.”

And it’s not just Harry that’s rumored to be ditching friends. Shortly after the royal wedding, people speculated that Meghan had done the same to some of her American friends, reported Radar Online. At the time, a source revealed the following.