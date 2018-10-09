Dakota Johnson And Chris Martin: Not Pregnant, Just Love Balloons

The notoriously private couple’s party has everyone talking.

With gender reveal parties being all the rage these days, seeing pink and blue makes everyone think of babies. So, when a bevy of balloons of both hues were spotted at a star-studded party hosted by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin at his home in Malibu, California, it was assumed that he and actress Dakota Johnson, his girlfriend of one year, were about to make a major announcement.

TMZ reported that the bash, which took place on Sunday, October 7, featured all the signs of a gender reveal party based on photos and videos taken outside of the shindig.

The media outlet said that pink and blue balloons were “tied down in arches” at the party attended by celebrities like Johnson’s mom, Melanie Griffith, Julia Roberts, and Sean Penn. Shortly after her father, Don Johnson, arrived, “the string of blue balloons were released into the sky.”

Now, at a typical gender reveal party, the release of balloons of only one color lets partygoers know the sex of the baby-to-be. In this case, it seems to indicate that a baby boy is on the way.

However, Johnson’s rep told the press, including People and Us Weekly, that she and Martin are not expecting a baby at this time. The celebration was just a belated birthday party for the Fifty Shades of Grey star, who turned 29 on October 4.

Why only pink and blue balloons were present at the party and why the blue ones were released has not been officially explained.

Dakota Johnson's Rep Denies Actress Is Pregnant with Chris Martin's Child After Report Surfaces https://t.co/YvYQzjOSZY — People (@people) October 8, 2018

For the most part, Johnson and Martin have managed to keep their year-long relationship out of the public eye. They haven’t even discussed one another in interviews.

“I’m not going to talk about it… but I am very happy,” the Bad Times at the El Royale star said when asked about her boyfriend during a recent chat with Tatler magazine.

“Chris lives in Malibu and Dakota seems to love hanging out there,” a source close to the pair told People.

“They occasionally go for dinner with friends, but mostly have friends over at home. They go to the beach together, and walk around the neighborhood. They seem to enjoy sharing a quiet life. It does seem they are getting more serious.”

Johnson was previously linked to Last Man Standing actor Jordan Masterson and musician Matthew Hitt.

Martin was famously married to actress Gwyneth Paltrow for 10 years before their “conscious uncoupling” in March of 2014. Following the separation, the 41-year-old dated actresses Jennifer Lawrence and Annabelle Wallis.

If Johnson and Martin were to have a baby together, the child would be the “Yellow” singer’s third kid. He and Paltrow — who wed TV producer Brad Falchuk on September 29 — are parents to 14-year-old daughter Apple and 12-year-old son Moses.