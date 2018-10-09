Alexis Ohanian Calls B.S. On Brett Kavanaugh Getting To Vent Emotions Serena Williams Was Scorned For Showing

Alexis Ohanian took a moment apart from his weekend affairs to expose the hypocrisy purveyed by some of wife Serena Williams’ critics – while in the same breath calling Brett Kavanaugh out for losing his temper during the testimony he infamously delivered before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Ohanian put Kavanaugh on blast in a string of tweets that he kicked off by condemning what he agreed is a double standard in how the newly sworn-in Supreme Court Justice’s outbursts have been tolerated only weeks after Williams was criticized for arguing with an official during her U.S. Open final’s matchup against Naomi Osaka. All it took to get the Reddit co-founder started was a brief Twitter exchange that involved Democratic candidate for the Alabama State Senate, Deborah Barros, stating that she finds it “funny how a black female tennis player is held to a higher standard to keep her emotions in check.”

The Huffington Post notes how Ohanian captioned his retweet of the question with a vulgar assertion that built upon Barros’ point by going one step further to concur that “It’s not funny, it’s bulls**t.” He then proceeded to take the Kavanaugh critiques off of Barros’ hands and to unload on the judge directly from that point forward.

“Beta Brett played the ‘father card,’ cried and screamed, insulted everyone’s intelligence with lies about the definitions of phrases anyone with Google could debunk, argued hysterically with sitting Senators, even going so far as to threaten them,” wrote Ohanian.

After listing off some of the more questionable behaviors Judge Kavanaugh exhibited during the hearing, Ohanian laid out the expectations citizens ought to be assured he could meet, stating: “If you’re going to be a Supreme Court Justice — a job that requires maintaining sober judgment — it shouldn’t matter what questions you have to answer in your job interview, you keep it together.”

If you’re going to be a Supreme Court Justice — a job that requires maintaining sober judgement — it shouldn't matter what questions you have to answer in your job interview, you keep it together. I look forward to the cartoon @damonheraldsun puts on the front page about it. — Alexis Ohanian Sr. ???? (@alexisohanian) October 7, 2018

Ohanian’s statements were applauded by many, but given the contentious political climate that has swept the nation since alleged sexual assault survivor Christine Blasey Ford came forward to challenge Kavanaugh’s nomination, the remarks didn’t go over easy with everybody. And to those who weren’t feeling where he was coming from, the Brooklyn-born tech investor left a few words in Russian that translated to: “Do Twitter bots have salty tears? Yes.”

Williams herself has not publicized her feelings on Justice Kavanaugh’s confirmation. But, her plate has been full in her continuous fight for respect on behalf of women in the sport of tennis. In recent reports, it has come to light that Williams is facing additional backlash to that which she endured following the U.S. Open, due to her plans to face off against Roger Federer in a Hopman Cup mixed doubles game later this year.

This, according to Elle magazine, which published a number of sexist tweets that mocked and badgered the 23-time grand slam champ.