NBA Rumors: Stephen Curry Discusses Warriors’ Chance Of Winning 3rd Consecutive NBA Championship Title

Can Stephen Curry and the Warriors easily win their third consecutive NBA championship title?

From being a mediocre team in the Western Conference, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors slowly found their way on the top of the league. In 2014, the Warriors succeeded to return to the NBA Finals and eventually win their first NBA championship title since 1975. Despite the emergence of numerous “Super Teams,” the Warrior remain as the heavy favorite to take home the Larry O’Brien Trophy in the upcoming 2018-19 NBA season.

It’s not a surprise why most people still consider the Warriors as the best team in the league. This offseason, the Warriors didn’t only retain their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green, but they also managed to upgrade their roster with the acquisition of All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins in the recent free agency. As the 2018-19 NBA season draws near, Curry admitted that he and his teammates are already discussing a potential three-peat.

“We talk about the three-peat just because it’s in front of us,” Curry said, via ESPN. “I don’t think that’s something that’s repeated every single day. But when we start the season, obviously we lay everything out on the table, what’s at stake in terms of our expectations.”

Stephen Curry and the Warriors are definitely aware of the position they are currently in. If they succeed fully dominate the league next season, they will become the first NBA team to win three straight NBA championship title since the Los Angeles Lakers from 2000-2002. Curry has a strong belief that achieving such goal is “attainable” for the Warriors, especially if they continue to work together as a team.

“In terms of the overall goal, it just depends on the day in terms of how we communicate it. But yeah, we understand that winning a championship is attainable if we take care of our business, and doing it three years in a row is a tremendous opportunity for us that we should not be afraid to talk about and go after.”

Watch: This crazy Stephen Curry shot may top them all https://t.co/oBOTOxw8KF — Mercury News (@mercnews) October 9, 2018

The Warriors’ road to their third consecutive NBA championship title is expected to be much smoother compared to the previous seasons. Their Western Conference rivals, Houston Rockets, just lost two of their key defensive players, Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute, in the recent free agency, while the team they faced in the last four NBA Finals, Cleveland Cavaliers, parted ways with the best basketball player on the planet, LeBron James, this summer.

If DeMarcus Cousins regains his All-Star form, the Warriors will be unstoppable in the NBA Playoffs 2019. In the past years, the center position was the only weakness of the Warriors which they succeeded to address when they signed one of the most dominant big men in the league in the recent free agency.