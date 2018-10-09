Netflix Will Adapt UK’s ‘The Circle’ For Countries Around The World

The U.S. is set to have its own version of 'The Circle' thanks to Netflix.

Social media is everywhere in the world of today. Careers can, quite literally, be made or broken on account of social media posts. But do you have what it takes to win over other contestants in The Circle and win the prize?

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has picked up Channel 4’s The Circle and will be adapting it for three other countries — one of which will be the U.S. The Circle was originally created by All3Media’s Studio Lambert. Co-produced by Studio Lambert and Motion Content Group for the U.K.’s Channel 4, the show launched in September. Since then, the UK version has “fascinated audiences and sparked conversations around the country.”

The premise of The Circle is that contestants will live in separate apartments within the same building. Their identities are hidden from each other and they get to know one another via a special voice-activated social media platform set up specifically for The Circle. Over the course of the program, the contestants are regularly rated by each other. Those deemed as unpopular will be “blocked.” As a result of this, the winner will be the person rated as most popular overall.

Of course, considering the contestants can only judge each other from their online presence, it sets up an interesting dialogue for the viewer. After all, the contestants are allowed to charm their way into the others contestants’ favor by any means they see fit — including lying about themselves. Basically, according to Netflix, The Circle is a game that explores “questions of honesty and trust when people can’t see each other in the flesh.”

Brandon Riegg, the vice president of Unscripted Content for Netflix, issued the following statement about The Circle.

“The Circle has already proven to be a compelling, timely, and buzzworthy show,” said Riegg. “We think the show’s combination of modern social media interaction and competition will captivate Netflix members around the world, in multiple languages, and we’re delighted to partner with Studio Lambert and Motion to produce these three new local versions.”

Stephen Lambert, the CEO of Studio Lambert, also had this to say about the Netflix adaptation.

“Social media has radically changed the way we make friends, conduct relationships, argue and even fall in love, but how truthful are our online identities? The Circle is a thought-provoking and entertaining way of exploring such questions and the chance to make different versions for Netflix’s global audience was irresistible.”

As yet, it is unclear which other countries will be included in Netflix’s adaptation of The Circle. As yet, no news on production or premiere dates has been released by Netflix either.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, The Circle has already been adapted into a Hollywood movie starring Emma Watson.