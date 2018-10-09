Aubrey O’Day Flaunts Taut Stomach In Sensual Pose By The Ocean

The waves crash wildly behind her, but singer Aubrey O’Day proves she’s even wilder while representing one of her favorite brands on Instagram.

After a week of touring with her newly reunited group, Danity Kane, O’Day took a moment to represent the brand Pretty Little Thing to her 888,000 followers on the popular social media platform centered around visual sharing.

The “White Hot lies” had a Janet Jackson vibe with her caption that echoed the lyrics from the third single, “When I Think Of You,” off of Jackson’s third studio album, Control, released in 1986. Ultimately, the single hit No. 1, and earned its place in pop culture for artists like O’Day to allude to in 2018.

At least one commenter totally noticed O’Day’s allusion to Jackson’s hit single. The fan commented, “Baby! Nothing else seems to matter…”

In the image she posted to Instagram, the Marriage Bootcamp star lays arched over a large rock while the waves crash in the background. O’Day wears skin-tight, shiny silver pants, and a cropped top that shows serious underboob in a long-sleeved, short white cropped top. With one hand O’Day touches her nude colored lips while appearing to moan. Her typically blonde hair is a shade of light pink, and her skin glows in the lights.

In a mere three hours, the Dumblonde singer wracked up over 10,000 likes with the sensual pose, and her fans clearly approved.

Of the unique picture, a fan replied, “Wow..this whole picture is incredible, you look amazing.”

Another harkened back to O’Day’s early reality TV time on MTV’s Making The Band where she originally formed Danity Kane along with the singer’s current stint on Marriage Bootcamp.

“Love it I am still a huge fan from Making The Band days. And I am watching this season of Marriage Bootcamp and girl you are just beautiful,” the fan wrote.

Earlier today the Inquisitr reported the “DJT” singer posted another selfie near the ocean. In that Instagram story, she wore a tiny bikini on the beach.

O’Day, along with her current DK3 bandmates Dawn Richard and Shannon Bex, is on The Universe Is Undefeated tour for the newly reunited group. On tour, the three women sing music from their band. Plus, Bex and O’Day perform some Dumblonde favorites, and Richard does sets from her solo career. Given O’Day’s teases from earlier this year about a new album from Dumblonde, fans expect some new music from the flaxen-haired duo sometime shortly. Until then, they’re loving the new Danity Kane tour.