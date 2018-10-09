‘Vikings’ Season 6: New York Mets Pitcher Noah Syndergaard Announced As Guest Star

While fans of History Channel’s Vikings are eagerly waiting for Season 5 in November, news on Season 6 continues to come out. This time, a new special guest announcement has been made in relation to Season 6, with filming still underway.
Known already by the nickname of Thor, New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard has decided to further link himself to the fierce Vikings by making a guest appearance on History Channel’s Vikings. In addition to the new casting announcement, Syndergaard also showed off his new haircut for the role.
According to the press release from History Channel, Noah Syndergaard will play a character called Thorbjorn, a Viking warrior who is loyal to Ivar the Boneless. In fact, this character is so enamored with Ivar that he sees him “as a God on earth,” according to the character’s description. However, Syndergaard is only billed to appear in one episode of Season 6 of Vikings, so fans might need to prepare for the worst in regard to this character.
While Noah might only be appearing in one episode of Vikings, he certainly took the role seriously. As CBS New York points out, Noah took to Twitter to post pictures of his new haircut for Vikings.
The first tweet shows Noah getting the sides of his head shaved.
“Cut your hair they say…..it worked for Jake they say…..you’ll pitch better they say…….lots of sheep in Ireland,” the tweet is captioned.
Cut your hair they say…..it worked for Jake they say…..you’ll pitch better they say…….lots of sheep in Ireland ???? pic.twitter.com/Ge1C1XAz4j
— Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) October 3, 2018
Then, a second image appeared.
“Hair: Party on top, business on the sides #Vikings style,” the caption reads.
“On the set of HISTORY’s drama “Vikings” filming an episode for season six. Catch the midseason 5 premiere on Nov. 28 on HISTORY. Look out for “Thorbjorn”-he’s a Bada*s @HistoryVikings.”
Hair: Party on top, business on the sides #Vikings style. On the set of HISTORY’s drama “Vikings” filming an episode for season six. Catch the midseason 5 premiere on Nov. 28 on HISTORY. Look out for “Thorbjorn”-he’s a Badass @HistoryVikings pic.twitter.com/1Q5EXTe64y
— Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) October 3, 2018
As yet, it is unclear in which episode of Season 6 of Vikings Noah Syndergaard will be appearing.
Season 5 of Vikings will return to History Channel on Friday, November 28, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
The official synopsis for the second half of Season 5 of Vikings is below.
“Season 5 returns with the arrival of a legendary Viking, the famous Duke Rollo (Clive Standen), who causes further upheaval in a Kattegat still reeling from Ivar the Boneless becoming its King. As Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig) and Lagertha flee Ivar’s murderous forces with Bishop Heahmund (Jonathan Rhys Meyers), Ivar’s tyrannical reign over Scandinavia ushers in a new Dark Age, the likes of which have never been seen. Ultimately, Ivar’s reign will not go unchallenged by the sons of Ragnar and old enemies will become allies to defeat the despot who has declared himself a God on earth. Meanwhile in Iceland, Floki (Gustaf Skarsgard) battles the elements, and his own settlers’ desire for revenge, to forge a Viking colony on the beautiful and desolate landscape.”