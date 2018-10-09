‘Vikings’ Season 6: New York Mets Pitcher Noah Syndergaard Announced As Guest Star

Noah Syndergaard will play a Viking called Thorbjorn, who is a fan of Ivar the Boneless.

While fans of History Channel’s Vikings are eagerly waiting for Season 5 in November, news on Season 6 continues to come out. This time, a new special guest announcement has been made in relation to Season 6, with filming still underway.

Known already by the nickname of Thor, New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard has decided to further link himself to the fierce Vikings by making a guest appearance on History Channel’s Vikings. In addition to the new casting announcement, Syndergaard also showed off his new haircut for the role.

According to the press release from History Channel, Noah Syndergaard will play a character called Thorbjorn, a Viking warrior who is loyal to Ivar the Boneless. In fact, this character is so enamored with Ivar that he sees him “as a God on earth,” according to the character’s description. However, Syndergaard is only billed to appear in one episode of Season 6 of Vikings, so fans might need to prepare for the worst in regard to this character.

While Noah might only be appearing in one episode of Vikings, he certainly took the role seriously. As CBS New York points out, Noah took to Twitter to post pictures of his new haircut for Vikings.

The first tweet shows Noah getting the sides of his head shaved.

“Cut your hair they say…..it worked for Jake they say…..you’ll pitch better they say…….lots of sheep in Ireland,” the tweet is captioned.

Cut your hair they say…..it worked for Jake they say…..you’ll pitch better they say…….lots of sheep in Ireland ???? pic.twitter.com/Ge1C1XAz4j — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) October 3, 2018

Then, a second image appeared.

“Hair: Party on top, business on the sides #Vikings style,” the caption reads.

“On the set of HISTORY’s drama “Vikings” filming an episode for season six. Catch the midseason 5 premiere on Nov. 28 on HISTORY. Look out for “Thorbjorn”-he’s a Bada*s @HistoryVikings.”

Hair: Party on top, business on the sides #Vikings style. On the set of HISTORY’s drama “Vikings” filming an episode for season six. Catch the midseason 5 premiere on Nov. 28 on HISTORY. Look out for “Thorbjorn”-he’s a Badass @HistoryVikings pic.twitter.com/1Q5EXTe64y — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) October 3, 2018

As yet, it is unclear in which episode of Season 6 of Vikings Noah Syndergaard will be appearing.

Season 5 of Vikings will return to History Channel on Friday, November 28, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The official synopsis for the second half of Season 5 of Vikings is below.