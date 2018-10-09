Prince Harry & Duchess Meghan Will Miss The Netherlands State Dinner

Ever since Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, walked down the aisle of St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19 to marry Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, in her stunningly simple Givenchy wedding gown created by Claire Waight Keller, royal fans have been waiting in great anticipation for the newest member of the royal family to attend a formal evening affair so that they can see her decked out in a ball gown and diamonds.

With the Netherlands State Visit coming up, many would have hoped Meghan would be in attendance at the State Dinner being hosted in their honor. Unfortunately, as Express UK reports, the Sussexes will be on the other side of the world on October 23, when King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima will be staying at Buckingham Palace for a two-day visit at the Queen’s personal invitation.

Harry and Meghan will be undertaking their first major overseas royal tour together starting next week, which will see the newlywed couple visiting Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga for a 16-day trip. Among other things, they will be opening and closing the Invictus Games in Sydney, and visiting a number of sites that have been designated across the islands to the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy project.

In just 16 days, the couple have 76 total engagements planned on their tour.

“The Duke and Duchess are excited to see Sydney fully embrace the Invictus spirit, and to support the competitors as they compete across a range of sports at some of the city’s most iconic venues. Their Royal Highnesses have been invited to visit the Commonwealth Realms of Australia and New Zealand by the countries’ respective Governments, and Fiji and Tonga at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.”

While there is no hope of seeing the Sussexes in action at the state dinner, royal fans might want to console themselves with the fact that Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, has just returned to royal duty last week and is highly likely to appear dressed to the nines at the evening event with her husband, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge. Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will also probably be in attendance. The official guest list has not yet been released.

In the meantime, although Meghan and Harry will be glaringly absent from the Dutch State Dinner, they will be attending a State Dinner in their honor at The Grand Hotel in Fiji, hosted by the president of Fiji.