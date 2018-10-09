New Trailer For AMC’s ‘The Little Drummer Girl’ Shows Alexander Skarsgard As An Israeli Intelligence Officer

Delving into the world of espionage, this new series will blur the 'fine lines between love and hate; truth and fiction; and right and wrong.'

AMC has an exciting new TV show coming your way in November. Titled The Little Drummer Girl, the miniseries is based on John le Carre’s best-selling spy novel and delves into the world of espionage.

AMC has provided the following synopsis for this new series.

“The Little Drummer Girl weaves an explosive story of espionage and international intrigue; of love and betrayal. Brilliant young actress Charlie strikes up an acquaintance with an intriguing stranger while on vacation in Greece, but it rapidly becomes apparent that his intentions are far from romantic. The man is Becker, an Israeli intelligence officer, who entangles her in a complex and high stakes plot orchestrated by Spymaster, Kurtz.”

A previous press release from AMC also stated that this series aims to blur the “fine lines between love and hate; truth and fiction; and right and wrong.”

Set to premiere in November, this series stars Screen Actors Guild, Emmy, and Golden Globe Award-Winner, Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies, True Blood) as Becker, twice Academy Award nominated Michael Shannon (The Shape of Water, Nocturnal Animals) as Kurtz and BAFTA nominated Florence Pugh (Lady Macbeth, Marcella) as Charlie.

Florence Pugh as Charlie Ross and Alexander Skarsgard as Becker Jonathan Olley / AMC / Ink Factory

AMC has also just released a trailer for this new TV miniseries.

“You cannot stop the devil,” the trailer opens with. “Only the man performing his work.”

You can view the official trailer for The Little Drummer Girl below.

As Entertainment Weekly points out, AMC’s The Little Drummer Girl is a project from South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook (Oldboy, The Handmaiden, Stoker). Executive producers of the Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning series The Night Manager, are also on board with this series.

The Little Drummer Girl is set in the 1970s. However, the series is “sharply contemporary,” according to the press release.

According to the press release, The Little Drummer Girl will air over three nights. Debuting with a two-hour episode on November 19. While billed by Deadline as a six-episode miniseries, The Little Drummer Girl will follow up with additional two-hour long episodes on November 20 and 21 that will incorporate the six episodes in total for this new series.

Deadline also states that The Little Drummer Girl is “co-produced by the BBC, AMC and The Ink Factory, in partnership with 127 Wall.”

AMC has also released some promotional stills for their latest miniseries. You can view these images below.

The Little Drummer Girl will premiere on AMC on November 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.