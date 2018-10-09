NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Trade Terry Rozier And Marcus Smart For Kemba Walker, ‘Fadeaway World’ Suggests

Does trading for Kemba Walker make sense for the Boston Celtics?

Since the 2018 NBA offseason started, rumors and speculations continue to swirl that Kemba Walker could leave the Charlotte Hornets. Walker and the Hornets have already denied the rumors and expressed mutual interest in extending their partnership, but things are still expected to change if Charlotte suffers another disappointing season. For the Hornets, trading the All-Star point guard means that they are ready to undergo a full-scale rebuild.

To speed up the process, the Hornets may consider trading Kemba Walker for young players and future draft picks. According to Fadeaway World, one of the ideal trade partners for the Hornets in the potential Walker trade is the Boston Celtics. In the proposed trade deal by Fadeaway World, the Hornets will be sending Walker to the Celtics for Terry Rozier and Marcus Smart.

“Walker, playing at all All-Star level, hasn’t had any decent help for his teammates. He’s also a free agent next summer and should be making $30 million a year at least. He needs more motivation and some direction. This is why the Celtics should trade for him right now. A simple swap for Terry Rozier and Marcus Smart gives the Celtics more firepower to contend with the Warriors, Rockets, Raptors and 76ers and gives Rozier and Smart more room to grow on their own.”

The suggested deal is a no-brainer for the Hornets, especially if they are serious about taking a different route. In exchange for Kemba Walker, the Hornets will be receiving a young and talented point guard in Terry Rozier and an elite defender in Marcus Smart. When Kyrie Irving suffered a season-ending injury last season, Rozier showed that he’s ready for the starting role, averaging 16.5 points, 5.7 assists, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.7 steals on 40.6 percent shooting from the field and 34.7 percent from beyond the arc in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. Being traded on a team that can give him a starting role and more playing time will help Rozier speed up his development into a legitimate superstar in the league.

Kemba Walker will undeniably give the Celtics another superstar who can help them fully dominate the Eastern Conference and return to the NBA Finals in the upcoming 2018-19 NBA season. However, with the presence of Kyrie Irving, trading for Walker doesn’t make a lot of sense for the Celtics as it could do more harm than good to their team. Irving and Walker play the point guard position, and both superstars are more effective with the ball in their hands. Also, it is highly unlikely that the Celtics will throw away valuable assets for a player who could only be a one-year rental.