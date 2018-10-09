Bella Hadid’s Hot Orange Sweater Dress And Black Boots Show She’s Ready For Halloween

It seems only fitting that with Halloween around the corner, Bella Hadid stepped out in an orange sweater dress that seemed perfect for the coming holiday. Footwear News reports that Hadid was spotted shopping in the fall-appropriate outfit in New York City on Monday. The dress was a loose-fitting thick material which framed the model’s body favorably, complete with a cowl style neck and mid-thigh length miniskirt. In the dress that appeared to be oh-so-comfy, the almost 22-year-old model showed off her bare lanky legs, where were completed with black chunky ankle boots. Detailed photos can be seen in the Footwear News article or in the tweet below.

The star’s look was finished with her black patent leather shoulder bag, golden hoop earrings, a sleek dark ponytail, and a cup of coffee in her hands. Hadid’s face held a seemingly content smile and her eyes were shaded by her designer sunglasses. Tomorrow is the model’s birthday, when she will turn 22. Apparently, at last year’s 21st birthday party, Hadid held nothing back as she celebrated in a figure-hugging tiny Dolce & Gabbana black dress, complete with a lace-up slit from top to bottom. The family threw a huge dinner party for Bella’s 21st birthday, as shared by Harper’s Bazaar, and she celebrated with lots of drinking as is customary on the birthday that brings with it legal drinking rights.

Bella Hadid looks ready for #Halloween in an orange sweater dress and black boots https://t.co/BlRj37OOxD pic.twitter.com/6J2CO5uow5 — Yahoo Lifestyle (@yahoolifestyle) October 8, 2018

Bella surely knew Monday’s orange sweater dress would draw eyes, as she is accustomed to wearing eye-grabbing, skin-baring styles in which she smolders. Business Insider highlighted some more of Bella Hadid’s majorly brave and fierce style moments throughout her career in a recent article.

One memorable moment was when Hadid turned heads at the annual 69th Cannes Film Festival in 2016. The model sported a super high cut red satiny dress which left little to the imagination. It did not even appear that the star was wearing underwear under this super-skimpy dress.

In 2017, Hadid also stole attention when she wore a lacy gray bodysuit with a deeply plunging back to the Met Gala. The model’s perfect figure was flawlessly hugged by the outfit, and her stiletto pumps blended right into the lace’s texture. This outfit was no exception in the model’s ability to rock any daring ensemble with confidence.

Footwear News states that Hadid was spotted last week hand-in-hand with love interest Abel Tesfaye, a.k.a. “The Weeknd.” Apparently, the couple has had a tumultuous on-again-off-again relationship.