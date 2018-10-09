Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson’s Relationship Not In A Good Place, Per ‘E! News’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship is reportedly still rocky following the NBA player’s cheating scandal earlier this year. The couple, who are now living on opposite ends of the country, are said to be having more relationship issues.

According to an October 8 report by E! Online, Khloe Kardashian is reportedly still struggling with her emotions as well as trusting Tristan Thompson just six months following the cheating scandal.

“[Khloe is] struggling with trusting him to be on his own around other women when she isn’t there,” an insider told the outlet, adding that while Tristan is currently in Cleveland with his team, the Cavaliers, while Kardashian has remained in L.A.

“In addition to her own insecurities about Tristan’s infidelity, Khloe is continuing to struggle with her family’s thoughts of Tristan as most of them haven’t forgiven him for cheating, even though they are trying to support Khloe’s decision to be with him. Everyone in the family ultimately wants what’s best for True, but they’re wary that Tristan will cheat again, and they hate seeing how this is effecting Khloe.”

As many fans will remember, Thompson was busted cheating on Kardashian back in April when photos and video of him with multiple other women surfaced online. To make matters worse, Khloe was nine months pregnant at the time, and gave birth to the couple’s daughter, True, just days after the cheating scandal erupted.

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s famous family is reportedly not very supportive when it comes to her relationship with Thompson, and still hold a grudge against him for being unfaithful to Khloe while she was pregnant. The insider claims that Kourtney Kardashian has been the most supportive of Khloe and Tristan’s relationship.

“Khloe had everything planned to leave for Cleveland early last week, and decided not to go. She doesn’t feel comfortable to leave her home and family in L.A. and head back to her life in Cleveland right now. She isn’t ready to go.”

The source goes on to say that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have had a ton of ups and downs in their relationship as of late, and that they are “not in the best place” right now.

Although Khloe wants to work things out with Tristan and keep their family together for little True’s sake, she still reportedly has huge trust issues that are still plaguing her. The reality star believed that things would blow over, but her insecurities are getting the best of her at this time.