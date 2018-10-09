Comedy Central’s ‘South Park’ Makes Fun of Kavanaugh Hearing

Wasting little time to capitalize on the buzz around Brett Kavanaugh and the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Comedy Central’s South Park will add its own twist Wednesday featuring Mr. Hankey the Christmas Poo, according to Deadline.

Kavanaugh, who is now a U.S. Supreme Court justice after being confirmed by the Senate Saturday on a 50-48 vote Saturday, had his nomination stalled after several women accused him of improper sexual behavior, some dating back to his years in high school.

In a hearing two weeks ago, Kavanaugh faced off against one of his accusers, Christine Blasey Ford, in front of the Judiciary Committee that made for high drama television as it was broadcast nationwide.

Playing off of that hearing, South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker dedicates a portion of the third episode of Season 22 to it, Deadline noted, with Mr. Hankey on the stand facing questions.

“Mr. Hankey, 14 years ago, did you, or did you not, say everyone in South Park is a ‘godd*m douchebag?'” Mr. Waithouse said in the clip of “The Problem With a Poo,” which was released ahead of Wednesday’s episode, the website stated.

“Yes, that was a bad attempt at a Christmas joke,” Mr. Hankey insists, an apparent reference to Kavanaugh answering senators’ questions about his high school yearbook entries, per Deadline.

“But there is nothing in that statement about Christmas,” Waithouse followed.

“That’s what I said,” Mr. Hankey said. “It was a bad attempt.”

Academy-winning actor Matt Damon took his stab at playing Kavanaugh for laughs in the cold open for Saturday Night Live on Sept. 30. Damon made fun of Kavanaugh’s tone after Ford’s testimony where he charged that the hearing was a “national disgrace,” according to Business Insider.

The Brett Kavanaugh hearings turned out to be big business for the cable news shows over the weekend with more than six million viewers tuning in Saturday afternoon to watch the final debate and Senate confirmation vote, along with analysis, according to Forbes magazine.

Moderator Chris Hardwick with writer/producers Trey Parker and Matt Stone attend Comedy Central ‘South Park 20’ during Comic-Con International 2016 at San Diego Convention Center on July 22, 2016. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Forbes wrote that Fox News Channel won the lion’s share of the audience from 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., with a total audience of 4.337 million viewers. The conservative news network pulled in 2.497 million during the daytime and 3.326 million during primetime, the magazine noted.

CNN was a distant second from 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., with 1.358 million, while MSNBC had 914,000 viewers, Forbes noted.

During prime time, though, MSNBC took second place at 532,000 viewers compared to CNN’s 422,000.

Fox News continued to dominate the airways at 9 p.m., with Justice with Jeanine pulling in 3.347 million, beating CNN and MSNBC combined with 928,000 total viewers, Forbes wrote.