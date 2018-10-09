Brett Kavanaugh Will Be On The Supreme Court Bench Tuesday

Brett Kavanaugh has had a busy few days as he prepares for his new role as a sitting Supreme Court Justice beginning Tuesday.

Though Donald Trump attended a ceremonial swearing in for Brett Kavanaugh on Monday, during which Trump apologized for all the “pain and suffering” Kavanaugh has been put through, the newest Supreme Court Justice was actually sworn in during a private ceremony Saturday night. And since then, Brett Kavanaugh has been pretty busy.

“You, sir, under historic scrutiny, were proven innocent,” Trump told Kavanaugh Monday, according to USA Today. However, no true investigation of Kavanaugh has been conducted into the sexual assault allegations made against him by Christine Blasey Ford, nor by the other two women who have come forward with their own claims.

The FBI background check only sought corroborating testimony on Ford’s claim. The check did not investigate the other two women who have made sexual harassment allegations against Kavanaugh, nor did it draw any conclusions regarding Christine Blasey Ford’s accusation.

Following his Saturday swearing in, Kavanaugh spent the rest of his weekend hiring law clerks and preparing his high court chambers. He’s getting ready to officially join the Supreme Court on Tuesday, just three days after being confirmed by the Senate in a 50-48 vote.

He has hired an all-female group of law clerks to work for him.

On Tuesday, Kavanaugh will be sitting with the court when they hear two criminal law cases regarding penalties for gun crimes. On Wednesday, the Court will hear a case about detaining undocumented immigrants.

Kavanaugh will be a member of the Supreme Court for the remainder of his natural life, unless he chooses to retire from the bench on his own.

As a member of the Supreme Court, Kavanaugh will have the opportunity to vote on landmark legislation. He will potentially help make rulings on abortion, immigration, gun control, health care, and every other single issue facing Americans for the next few decades.

In a CNN poll, 51 percent of people opposed Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. A majority of Democrats polled oppose his confirmation, while a majority of Republicans support Kavanaugh, according to CNN.

Kavanaugh came under fire in September after Christine Blasey Ford came forward to say that she had been assaulted by Kavanaugh in the early 1980s. According to her testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Kavanaugh attempted to force sex upon her while both were attending the same house party.

In the weeks following this revelation, multiple people came forward to share stories of Kavanaugh’s heavy drinking and inappropriate sexual behavior. Following Ford, two more women publicly shared their stories of sexual harassment at Kavanaugh’s hands.