‘General Hospital’ Comings And Goings: Cast Shifts Come As November Sweeps Draw Closer

There’s a lot going on these days in Port Charles and the latest General Hospital spoilers suggest that fans have a lot to look forward to as this fall heads toward winter. There are some interesting cast additions and changes in the works and fans have a lot to mull over in considering what’s coming next with these shifts in play.

One of the biggest developments is that Chloe Lanier is returning the week of October 8 as Nelle. She’s still in prison, according to the latest General Hospital spoiler preview, and it is known she will interact with Michael. As Soap Central details, Lanier has teased that Nelle has unfinished business with multiple people in Port Charles, so viewers can expect to see fireworks during this reportedly brief return.

Genie Francis is back as Laura, seemingly for the long-term, and it has been confirmed that Nicolas Bechtel will be reprising his role as Spencer soon too. Viewers watched as Valentin asked about Spencer’s whereabouts during his confrontation with Laura, and while the youngster is still in Europe for now, he’ll be back in Port Charles soon.

Actress Kelsey Wang recently debuted as Daisy, and SheKnows Soaps hints that there is more to come with her in future episodes. Another newcomer is Sofia Mattsson as Sasha, Nina’s supposed biological daughter, and General Hospital spoilers suggest that viewers will be seeing more of her soon too. Kelly Thiebaud is returning to the role of Britt, but it isn’t known yet when she’ll start to appear, for how long, or in what context.

In terms of departures, viewers seemingly won’t have any additional Robert scenes again for a while, as Tristan Rogers wrapped up filming a while back. In addition, Kimberly McCullough also ended her brief return and finished filming in late September. She’ll surely be back again not too far down the road, but it looks like fans will have to wait for a bit to see more of Robin again after this latest set of scenes.

There have been rumors swirling about other casting tidbits, but without any official confirmations yet. Many people are worried about buzz that Hayley Erin might be leaving General Hospital and the role of Kiki, with speculation recently emerging that Kiki might get killed. Viewers are always wondering whether recasts for Nikolas and Morgan may pop up, and rumors have been louder than usual lately with both characters being mentioned repeatedly in recent episodes.

Viewers can surely expect to see more appearances by James Read, who is playing Finn and Chase’s father, over the upcoming weeks. In addition, General Hospital fans are ready to see Briana Nicole Henry, who recently stepped into the role of Jordan, finally share some sexy times with fiance Curtis. There’s a mysterious Cassadine set to figure into the action somehow, at some point, and Cassandra is still missing and connected to slowly developing storylines as well.

Stay tuned for additional General Hospital spoilers regarding these upcoming cast developments heading into the rest of October and the upcoming November sweeps. Fans have been very vocal about what’s been going on in Port Charles and it’ll be interesting to see if the writers can get everybody hooked on these pending storylines.