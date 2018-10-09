‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Episode 2 Preview: Conflict Arises As Negan Insists He Will Rise Again

As a bridge is being rebuilt in Episode 2 of 'The Walking Dead,' old conflicts appear to resurface.

The Season 9 premiere of AMC’s The Walking Dead aired on Sunday. In Episode 1 (titled “A New Beginning”), the stage was set for the connected groups to forge ahead. However, underneath it all, undercurrents of discontent were also seen. How will this unfold in Episode 2 of The Walking Dead?

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the Season 9 premiere of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 1 of the ninth Season of The Walking Dead showed a community that is blossoming as they seek old technologies moving forward. However, there were also moments in the episode that saw possible conflict developing between Hilltop and the Sanctuary. And, as a bridge collapsed in the premiere episode, Episode 2 promises to explore its rebuilding.

Titled, “The Bridge,” AMC offers the following synopsis for Episode 2 of The Walking Dead Season 9.

“The communities join forces to restore a bridge that will facilitate communication and trade. Someone is gravely injured at the construction site.”

In Episode 1 of The Walking Dead, it has already been established that Hilltop’s leader, Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan), is not fine with supporting the Sanctuary. However, she is okay with the idea of the Saviors supplying the labor required to fix the fallen bridge. Moving forward into Episode 2, as construction begins on the bridge linking the groups, it will be interesting to see what the Saviors think about Maggie’s ideas if they become privy to this information.

Also, as seen in Episode 1, the death of a character from Hilltop who was helping find items for the Saviors led to conflict within Hilltop. It will be interesting to see which character is injured in Episode 2 of The Walking Dead Season 9 and how this will impact the other groups.

As the Express has pointed out, AMC has also released a trailer for Episode 2 of The Walking Dead Season 9. This clip opens with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) discussing whether or not everyone is on the same side. While Rick has previously shown an idealistic version of how the communities interact, Daryl points out that maybe they aren’t all on the same side.

The trailer shows a developing conflict between the groups and then closes with the introduction of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in his Alexandrian cell. As he points out, “You’re not saving the world, you’re just getting it ready for me.” While it is unclear who Negan is talking to in this scene, it seems possible that it is Rick that has paid him a visit.

You can view the Episode 2 trailer below.

Finally, AMC offers the following image stills for Episode 2 of The Walking Dead Season 9.

‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Episode 2 Preview: Conflict Arises As Negan Insists He Will Rise Again AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ Season 9, Episode 2, The Bridge

Season 9 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 2 on Sunday, October 14, at 9/8c.